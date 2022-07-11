22-year-old ran over officer in stolen vehicle: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old has been charged after running over a Charlotte police officer in a stolen vehicle last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, to an auto business on Red Rook Drive.

A vehicle was reported stolen and a tracking device inside the vehicle led officers to an area on Sharonbrook Drive, the police report indicated. As officers approached, Bryan Calderon, 22, drove away and struck an officer, and ran over his legs, CMPD said.

A pursuit ensued and led into York County where the SC Highway Patrol took Calderon into custody.

He faces multiple charges including stolen vehicle possession and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer. The CMPD officer had scrapes and bruises and is doing OK, CMPD said.