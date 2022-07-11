ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

UnityPoint Health – Trinity hosting in person job fair

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

UnityPoint Health – Trinity is hosting an in-person career fair on Thursday, July 21 from 4-7 p.m. at Trinity College of Nursing, located at 2122 25th Avenue in Rock Island. The job fair will focus on filling clinical positions in its hospitals, home care and clinics in both the Quad Cities and Muscatine.

Recruiters and department managers are looking for entry level and experienced patient care team members in the areas of:

• RN*

• LPN*

• Certified Medical Assistant*

• Patient Care Tech (No experience necessary for this role, on the job training offered)

• Paramedic/EMT

• Ultrasound*

• Radiology

• Surgical Techs*

(*Sign on bonuses available)

“We’re looking for a diverse group of individuals to bring their talent and passion for helping others to our amazing team,” says Sammy Widener, Regional Talent Acquisition Manager for UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “We celebrate diversity and honor what makes people unique. At UnityPoint Health – Trinity, we accept people for who they are and value the talents and experience they bring.”

Applicants are asked to apply online here prior to the event and bring a resume to the job fair. Job hunters should be prepared to discuss work experience, work goals and any trainings applicable to the position.

UnityPoint Health is the nation’s 13th largest nonprofit health system and the fourth largest nondenominational health system in America, providing care throughout Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Local 4 WHBF

RIMSD #41 registration July 20-21

Registration for the 2022-23 school year in Rock Island-Milan School District #41 will be on July 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Rock Island High School Fieldhouse, located at 1400 25th Avenue in Rock Island. All students who are new to the district will need to register for school on […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Fun is no trivial matter at the Davenport Public Library

If you enjoy playing along with “Jeopardy” or consider yourself a source of all sorts of odd knowledge, then you’ll love Trivia Night at the Davenport Public Library! The Fairmount Branch is hosting a Trivia Night on Tuesday, July 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. Teams can have up to 8 members or challenge yourself by playing solo. Prizes will be awarded.
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

Kobelt to step away from FMHS trades program

FORT MADISON - It's unexpected when people leave at the top of their game. But Fort Madison is losing someone who just led a group of students to a second place national finish in the school's trades program. Clint Kobelt's resignation as the Fort Madison's Construction and Trades program leader...
FORT MADISON, IA
WQAD

Popular QC farmers market bakery is expanding to Davenport storefront

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A baking business that's thrived at Quad Cities area farmers markets is expanding to its first brick-and-mortar shop in Davenport. out of their home. Coming from a family history of Celiac disease and gluten intolerance, the pair started the business with the goal of providing homemade, gluten-free options that actually taste great.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

SEIRMC to replace West Burlington emergency department parking lot

West Burlington, IA- Southeast Iowa Reginal Medical Center has announced that starting Monday, July 18th, work to replace concrete in the circle drive at the entrance to the West Burlington hospital’s Emergency Department will begin. A new sidewalk to the Emergency Department entrance from the parking area for people...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
