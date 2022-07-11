UnityPoint Health – Trinity hosting in person job fair

UnityPoint Health – Trinity is hosting an in-person career fair on Thursday, July 21 from 4-7 p.m. at Trinity College of Nursing, located at 2122 25th Avenue in Rock Island. The job fair will focus on filling clinical positions in its hospitals, home care and clinics in both the Quad Cities and Muscatine.

Recruiters and department managers are looking for entry level and experienced patient care team members in the areas of:

• RN*

• LPN*

• Certified Medical Assistant*

• Patient Care Tech (No experience necessary for this role, on the job training offered)

• Paramedic/EMT

• Ultrasound*

• Radiology

• Surgical Techs*

(*Sign on bonuses available)

“We’re looking for a diverse group of individuals to bring their talent and passion for helping others to our amazing team,” says Sammy Widener, Regional Talent Acquisition Manager for UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “We celebrate diversity and honor what makes people unique. At UnityPoint Health – Trinity, we accept people for who they are and value the talents and experience they bring.”

Applicants are asked to apply online here prior to the event and bring a resume to the job fair. Job hunters should be prepared to discuss work experience, work goals and any trainings applicable to the position.

UnityPoint Health is the nation’s 13th largest nonprofit health system and the fourth largest nondenominational health system in America, providing care throughout Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

