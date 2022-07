Finally, the news many Coloradans have been waiting for: House prices actually went down last month. The recent sharp uptick in mortgage rates, coupled with rising inflation and the ever-present spectre of recession, seems to have effectively pumped the brakes on some of the wilder excesses of the housing market. (You may have noticed fewer news stories about buyers offering a free Caribbean vacation or promising to name their imminent babies after sellers.)

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO