Delaware County, OH

Deputies Say Ohio Teen Killed His Father, Then Himself, Before Being Discovered by the Boy’s Mother

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
A 14-year-old boy in Ohio is believed to have killed his father and then himself — and the boy’s mother is reportedly the one who discovered the bodies. Deputies out of Delaware County, Ohio, suggest that Adam Stevenson, 14, and Jon Stevenson, 57, died in a murder suicide. Authorities had responded...

#Suicide#Obituary#Chiefs#Domestic Violence#Murder#Violent Crime
