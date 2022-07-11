Last week for free meals at Springfield schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The last day to take advantage of free breakfasts and lunches for children at Springfield Public Schools is Friday, July 15.

An adult must be present with the child, who needs to be 18 or younger to use the program. People over 18 can pay a discounted price for breakfast and lunch. Adults can pay $2.45 for breakfast and $4.05 for lunch.

SPS asks that people interested in learning the times for their nearest school’s free food program call the school to learn when people can visit.