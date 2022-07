The Martin J. Whitman School of Management and Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs are launching two new dual degree programs: the master of public administration (M.P.A.) combined with the master of business administration (MBA) and the master of arts (M.A.) in international relations combined with an MBA. These dual degree programs leverage the national reputations and programmatic strengths of both schools in preparing students to be versatile, multidisciplinary and future-leading thinkers ready to take on the important challenges in the world related to public administration, international relations and business.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO