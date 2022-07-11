ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Route 30 reopens following crash in Lancaster County

By CBS 21 News
local21news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | The crash has been cleared and the roadway...

local21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Major road closure in Silver Spring Township this weekend

CUMBERLAND CO, Pa. — According to Silver Spring Township's public works department, Silver Spring Road will be closed from Carlisle Pike to Basehore Road this weekend due to construction work being completed at the intersection of Woods Drive in anticipation for the installation of the new traffic signal. Closure...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

One dead following crash in Lancaster County, police investigating

Lancaster County, PA — The Manheim Township Police Department is currently investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred at 6:10 p.m. July 15, on Route 222 South at Hunsicker Rd in Manheim Township. According to authorities, a 33-year-old female from Millersville, PA was operating a vehicle southbound on Route...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Lancaster County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
local21news.com

Vehicle fire causes lane restrictions on I-78 westbound in Lebanon

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — At 12:09 p.m., 511PA reported a vehicle fire causing a lane restriction on I-78 westbound between the beginning of the interstate and Exit: 6 PA 343 Lebanon/Fredericksburg. Pennsylvania State Police says there were no injuries reported. The fire is no longer active, and the lane...
LEBANON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Traffic Accident#Cbs 21 News
Daily Voice

Mom Dies On The Way To The Hospital Following Lebanon County Car Crash: State Police

A 37-year-old mother who died en route to the hospital following a central Pennsylvania crash was identified by state police in a release on Tuesday, July 12. Jennifer L. Ludwig of Myerstown was seriously hurt in a crash after the driver of the car she was in, Roger L. Barlow, 33, of East Earl, blew through a stop sign at the Greble Road and South Pine Grove Street intersection in Bethel Township for an unknown reason at 1:08 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, according to the Pennsylvania state police release.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
local21news.com

Suspect arrested in connection to Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tahir Edwards was arrested and charged on Thursday, July 14 in connection to a shooting that occurred on July 5. The shooting took place in the area of South 13th and Lowell Streets in Harrisburg. According to police, Edwards and an Amir Buckner shot at a...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man admits to two burglaries of stealing whipped cream chargers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On May 17, 2021 at 9:27 p.m., the Lower Allen Township Police Department was sent to the Restaurant Store at 3435 Simpson Ferry Rd. in Camp Hill for a burglar alarm that was set off. When officers arrived, they noticed the window to the front...
CAMP HILL, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg Police searching for missing person

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On July 13, Elijah Skeen was reported missing by his family. Skeen was last seen Wednesday evening heading to a store in the Allison Hill area wearing a black shirt and black shorts. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elijah Skeen is asked to contact...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Killed In Weekend Berks County Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash over the weekend in Berks County, authorities said. The motorcycle was traveling along Shillington Road and Spohn Road in Spring Township when it collided with an SUV just after noon Saturday, July 9, local police said. "Sadly, the operator of the motorcycle did...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fatal accident shuts down Lancaster County roadway, officials say

Lancaster County, PA — At least one person has been killed in a vehicle accident in Lancaster County, according to officials. Crews remain on the scene of the accident at Route 222NB/West Main Street in West Earl Township. According to authorities it happened shortly before 2:00 PM. Officials say...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy