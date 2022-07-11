Route 30 reopens following crash in Lancaster County

A 37-year-old mother who died en route to the hospital following a central Pennsylvania crash was identified by state police in a release on Tuesday, July 12. Jennifer L. Ludwig of Myerstown was seriously hurt in a crash after the driver of the car she was in, Roger L. Barlow, 33, of East Earl, blew through a stop sign at the Greble Road and South Pine Grove Street intersection in Bethel Township for an unknown reason at 1:08 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, according to the Pennsylvania state police release.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO