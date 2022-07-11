ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Reba McEntire tour coming to West Virginia

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ow3VG_0gbfsIW500
Reba McEntire announced she coming to West Virginia (Courtesy: Charleston Coliseum)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Reba McEntire has announced dates and locations for her fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, and she will be making a stop in West Virginia.

According to a release from the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Reba will perform at the Coliseum on Oct. 20, and tickets will go on sale starting July 15.

Reba’s tour kicks off on October 13 in Lafayette, La. and will feature 17 locations across the U.S. The Live Nation tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows, according to the release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bejrr_0gbfsIW500
Reba tour poster (Courtesy: Charleston Coliseum)

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said Reba. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Reba fans can access a

special fan pre-sale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. by signing up for Reba’s email list by 11:59 p.m. CT on Monday, July 11. The presale code will be emailed on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

For more information, visit Reba’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Top 10 most listened to artists from West Virginia

(WOWK) — When most people think of West Virginia music, they think of country music, but some of the most listened to come from other genres, like soul, metal and rock. Using Spotify and ranking the list from people who were born or grew up in West Virginia, here are the top 10 most listened […]
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport holding ‘Luca’ as ‘dive-in’ movie

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport will be providing some “splashing” fun on Friday evening with a “dive-in” movie at the city’s pool. Friday’s movie selection will be Disney Pixar’s “Luca.” The movie will be shown on a 12-by-16-foot inflatable screen while attendees float in the pool on any floating device they bring. It […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Must have foods in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — No surprise, West Virginia’s must-have food is its famous pepperoni roll. “France has the croissant. West Virginia? The pepperoni roll,” said Food & Wine, which determined the must-have food in every state. While some states were given widespread dishes as their must-have food, West Virginia’s is a local favorite and piece of state history.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Entertainment
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

Free things to do in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With food and gas prices continuing to climb amid 40-year high inflation, many are looking to save money in any way they can, but it’s still summer, and every now and then it’s nice to get out of the house. Luckily, north central...
WBOY 12 News

Born & Bred Concert Series coming to Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia-centric Born & Bred Concert Series is moving to Clarksburg’s Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. The music festival debuted in Grafton, but this year, it’s switching formats and becoming a concert series that will start on Saturday, Oct. 8. Nick Davisson...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport native swims across the English Channel

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A former Bridgeport resident swam across the English Channel on Monday, July 11. Laura Goodwin has been competitive swimming since she was six years old, starting with the “Bridgeport Summer League Swim Team.” Since she was nine years old, Goodwin had always wanted to make the 21-mile swim. Britannica says that the […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terri Clark
Person
Reba Mcentire
WBOY 12 News

The Bridge Sports Complex celebrates 1st anniversary

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridge Sports Complex celebrated its one-year anniversary on June 21. Droo Callahan, General Manager at The Bridge, mentioned that the past year has been an enormous uplift and tremendous fun. Like any new business, it hired some of its first people and some left, but the team is “unbelievable.” The […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

GoFundMe started for new Sunset Ellis Drive-In projector

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — After having to shut down twice due to projector problems, the owners of the Sunset Ellis Drive-In in Shinnston have decided to upgrade the business’s projector. The problems first arose when the projector was vandalized during a break-in. The drive-in was able to open for the season briefly before it had […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Good Neighbor Days celebrates VFD’s 75th anniversary

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — At the Good Neighbor Days celebration on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, the Bruceton Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating its 75th Anniversary as a fire department. Good Neighbor Days festivities start Friday evening and run until Saturday night. The event is hosted by the volunteer fire department […]
BRANDONVILLE, WV
WDTV

Ellis family provides update on Sunset Ellis Drive-In, donations

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The owners of the Sunset Ellis Drive-In provided an update on projector issues from July 10. According to a Facebook post, an engineer traveled from Ohio to replace the bulb on the projector. While the owners are uncertain if this will be a permanent fix, the...
SHINNSTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
meigsindypress.com

Sales Tax Holiday for Back to School Shopping Coming for Ohio and West Virginia

RACINE, Ohio – Back to school shopping is just around the corner for Meigs County families. Both Ohio and West Virginia will be having sales tax holidays. Ohio will have a sales tax holiday from Friday, August 5, 2022 at 12 a.m. to Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WBOY 12 News

Jozwiak Golf Classic rallies legends around WVU Medicine Children’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Brian Jozwiak Legends Golf Classic teed off for the the 32nd time Friday afternoon at Morgantown’s Lakeview Resort as Mountaineer football greats from across the generations gathered to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s. Jozwiak, a former All-American offensive lineman in the Gold and Blue, created the event in 1990 and […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WJHL

WATCH: Chicken boogie boards in floodwaters in West Virginia

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Summer storms brought heavy rain to West Virginia, and some found unique ways to have “waves of fun” in the floodwaters. Tornado, West Virginia resident Brandy Rogers said Greenbrier Way outside her home became flooded, and her son had the perfect idea to give the neighborhood a good laugh. Her son, […]
TORNADO, WV
WBOY 12 News

Veteran Town Hall held in Braxton County Friday

SUTTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Braxton County-area veterans had the opportunity to voice their opinions about the healthcare services they already have access to as well as the ones they would like, to senior Veterans Administration (VA) officials on Friday. The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and the Braxton County Senior Citizens Center hosted a […]
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital holds supply drive

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Friends Auxiliary of William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital is asking for donations of coloring books, crayons, puzzles and games for its birthday bag program. The goodie bags are given to patients on their birthdays, with about 20 celebrations each month. Donations can be dropped off at the front desk of […]
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy