Collision With Injuries on I-95 Near Lincoln, Maine
By Mark Shaw
Big Country 96.9
4 days ago
Maine State Police are investigating a collision involving at least two vehicles on I-95 near Lincoln that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday evening. State Police, Lincoln Police and Lincoln...
LINCOLN, Maine — A four-legged passenger helped lead state police to the scene of a rollover crash on a Maine freeway, authorities said. According to WABI-TV and WMTW-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Interstate 95 mile marker 227 in Lincoln. Maine State Police said Trooper Chris Pina was sitting in his cruiser, which was parked in a freeway crossover, when he saw a muddy dog with several scratches dart in front of his vehicle. Pina then put the dog in his cruiser, state police wrote in a Facebook post.
A Doberman alerted a Maine State Police Trooper to a crash site. Trooper Chris Pina was sitting in his cruiser at a crossover on I-95 near Lincoln at about 5:30 Sunday evening when a Doberman ran in front of the parked car. It must have startled him because you just don't find dogs running around on the interstate. Trooper Pina got out of the cruiser and prevented the dog from running back into traffic. He put the dog in his cruiser and said he noticed the animal was covered in mud and scratches. This led him to believe the dog was probably lost.
A section of U.S. Route 1 in Hodgdon was blocked early Monday morning after a tractor trailer loaded with hay bales crashed into a ditch. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office reports 21-year-old Noah Binder of Bridgewater was driving south on the Calais Road around 6:45 a.m. when he lost control of the Freightliner tractor trailer on a sharp turn.
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Newport Police Department issued a joint statement saying 35-year-old Stephen Bossom was shot and killed by Deputy Kenneth York at Sebasticook Lake Campground. The Penobscot...
A Palmyra woman has been charged with arson in connection with a fire early Thursday that destroyed a home and other structures in the central Maine town. The Hartland Fire Department and crews from seven neighboring communities responded to a fire at 1003 Warren Hill Road in Palmyra around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office also responded to the scene.
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Palmyra woman has been charged in connection with an early Thursday morning fire. The press release explains that 44 year old Alison Trask, of Palmyra, has been charged with setting a fire at a home on Warren Hill Road in Palmyra.
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Newburgh Thursday after a lightning strike. It happened around 5:00 on Kennebec Road. Penobscot County dispatch tells us between 5-10 crews responded and some were still on-scene hours later. There is no word yet on any injuries or...
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Orland man is being treated for serious injuries from a hit and run Thursday afternoon on Acadia Highway in Orland. 46 year old Travis Allen was walking in the breakdown lane when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
A 46-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday evening in the town of Shirley, just south of Greenville, Maine. The Piscataquis County Sheriff's office reported Jessica Lavigne of Peru was driving on Route 15 around 8:20 p.m. when she attempted to pass another vehicle, according to WABI-TV. At the same time, Douglas and Sabrina Staley of Florida, both age 44, started to turn left into a Maine Department of Transportation garage.
PROSPECT — The Maine Marine Patrol and Bucksport Public Safety have been searching for the body of a person who is thought to have jumped off the Penobscot Narrows Bridge early Monday morning, according to Waldo County Sheriff Jeff Trafton. “Evidence points in the direction the person did commit...
ELLSWORTH — On July 6, police received a report of an individual hanging around outside a local organization brandishing a machete. By the time an officer arrived the machete-wielder had moved on, but the organization said it would call again if the person returned. Citizen assists. On July 5,...
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you are the type of person that likes to "hammer down" on the open road, then Maine might just be the place for you. The entire East Coast has pretty conservative speed limits, unlike out west. Portions of Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming have 80 mph speed limits. The highest posted speed limit in the country is 85 mph, and can be found only on Texas State Highway 130.
BANGOR — Authorities say they have found a Hermon man who went missing and he is alive. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Blake Lipton of Hermon was last seen in Bangor on Monday. He was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds, with...
GUILFORD (WGME) -- A Maine woman is accused of stabbing a man in the neck after accusing him of being a “terrorist and pedophile” during an argument in Guilford on Sunday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The Piscataquis County District Attorney’s Office told the BDN Mary Mahoney...
Public restrooms are always kind of a debatable subject. It seems no matter what city you're in, large or small, finding a place to use the bathroom can be tricky. On one hand, you'd think cities would want them all over the place to encourage more tourism and make sure that basic needs like the bathroom are easily met. But it's not always the case.
Another round of strong thunderstorms are in the forecast, Thursday. This time the Bangor area may get in-on strong storms. After strong storms rumbled through western and northern Maine Tuesday, more are in the forecast. The National Service in Caribou is warning of the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Forecasters say the greatest chance of a stronger storm is along the I-95 corridor, including Bangor and nearby towns.
WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from Massachusetts who murdered a man from Exeter in the mid-90′s died at the Maine State Prison early Wednesday morning. Department of Corrections says 66-year-old Jeffrey Sibley’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been...
If you are a business in Bar Harbor, the last thing you need is to worry whether the money you or your workers are accepting is real or counterfeit. But, apparently, there are some counterfeit $50s floating around, and if they're in Bar Harbor, they could be in Ellsworth or anywhere else.
According to WABI TV, a 24 year old man from Bangor has been charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child after a Friday night incident. Isaiah Olson allegedly left his two month old son locked inside his car while he visited friends. At about 7 PM, Bangor police got...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Dispatch has confirmed that FOX ABC Bangor anchor Blake Lipton has been found safe Tuesday night. He was reported missing earlier Tuesday evening. They have not released any additional information at this time.
Comments / 0