DULUTH, Minn.- On Friday, the 74th Annual Duluth Kennel Club Dog Show say many posh pups come into the ring to compete for the ultimate title of Best in Show. From the seven categories of dogs one would come away with the title, that dog was Luciano, a six year old Portuguese Water Dog from Oregon owned by Laura Thost, together winning their ninth Best in Show title.

DULUTH, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO