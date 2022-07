Family Health Care Clinic PLLC is pleased to announce the return of James Keith Roland MD. Dr. Roland received his medical degree from UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and completed his Family Practice residency at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. He practiced family medicine in Weatherford, Texas from 1981 to 2017. He then moved to Coleman and was at Family Health Care Clinic PLLC from February 2017 until the clinic closed in September of 2018. He then worked at a corporate medical clinic in Brownwood and retired in 2020. In May of 2022 his Weatherford cardiologist convinced him to return to practice, stating, "I see 2-3 a week of your former patients that are unhappy with their primary care doctors. They will drive to see you." Dr. Roland then completed all the necessary hours of continued medical education and met all the requirements to get his license back. He sees patients of all ages. Being an old-school doctor, he still sees patients with ADHD. He still will remove skin lesions and do joint and trigger point injections. He will be at the office Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:00am to 5:00pm. He is looking forward to seeing you!

COLEMAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO