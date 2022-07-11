Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Sandy Springs mother suffering from stage IV cancer was recently evicted from her home after being tased by Fulton County marshals, bringing new attention to metro Atlanta’s lack of affordable housing and pandemic rental assistance. “I was in survival mode,” Christina McKinney, a former...
CANTON, Ga. - This is going to come as a big surprise, but we’re big coffee drinkers here at Good Day Atlanta. OK, so you’re not surprised. Obviously, getting up as early as we do requires a little help sometimes, and that’s where our good friend caffeine comes in! So, when we had the chance to pay our third visit to Cherokee County roaster and café Alma Coffee, we grabbed our super-sized mugs and lept at the chance!
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - One metro Atlanta county is once again requiring all employees to wear masks indoors and is urging visitors to county facilities to do the same as COVID-19 cases in Georgia climb once again. Gwinnett County said the new policy will go into effect on Monday. Officials...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County will require all county employees to wear masks starting on Monday in response to increasing COVID-19 numbers. Employees will have to wear masks while inside county buildings and facilities. Visitors will be strongly encouraged to wear face masks. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
PALMETTO, Ga. - Living in the city, Sandra Anderson says she has spent most of her life behind the wheel stuck in traffic. The idea of walking rarely crossed her mind. "It was traumatizing, or culture-shocking, not to have a vehicle," Anderson remembers. "So, I never thought about walking anywhere. I grew up in Gary, Indiana; it wasn't safe to walk."
DULUTH, Ga. — A North Georgia woman is out on bond on several charges after she told police that America’s laws do not apply to her. The officer said he saw the woman driving oddly and thought she might be drunk. He pulled her over and found himself in a very strange situation.
If you want to spend a day in Coweta County, Georgia, you’ve come to the right place. This western county, part of Metro Atlanta, has 127,317 people. The county seat is Newnan. If you want to find something to do during your stay, here are some suggestions: Leaf and Bean Coffee, McRitchie Hollis Museum, and Battle of Brown’s Mill.
In January 2018, a local businessman and antique collector reported the theft of a large amount of valuable Civil War era relics to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office. The victim reported that he’d contracted with a well-known antiquities dealer to sell particular items, but that the dealer had stolen other items and refused their return.
CHEROKEE COUNT, Ga. — Cherokee County firefighters said a 10-year-old boy was able to save his family from a fire the destroyed their home early Thursday morning. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services said they responded to reports of a home on fire around 2 a.m. near Waleska. [DOWNLOAD:...
As drowning deaths persist at Georgia’s Lake Lanier, water safety has become increasingly paramount for its millions of visitors. Organizations like the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Search and Rescue Unit, generally referred to as the “dive team,” aim to educate the public on preservation of life during the high-incident season.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County firefighters are praising a 10-year-old boy whose quick thinking saved his family from their burning house. Officials say the fire happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at a home on the 100 block of Silver Creek Drive off of Highway 108. According to Battalion Chief...
CLARKSTON, Ga. — Police are investigating accusations of child abuse at a DeKalb County day care for the second time in two days. A mother said her child was thrown around by multiple workers at Clarkston First Baptist Academy. The report comes a day after Channel 2 Action News...
The increasingly popular Rock Salt Milk Bar just added a new location in Peachtree City! The all-natural homemade ice cream shop that boasts more than 20 flavors of ice cream opened their new location at Lexington Circle near Sprouts. The treat shop will take the location of the former Ginza Japanese Cuisine & Sushi restaurant. “We had so many customers coming to our Newnan location saying they wished we were closer to Peachtree City,” said Owner Cindy Hendricks. “There are also not a lot of options for a real ice cream shop since the Bruster’s closed.”
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta church has raised the money it needs to become independent from the United Methodist Church. Channel 2 Action News reported on the Mt. Bethel and the North Georgia Methodist Conference multi-million settlement last month. The Cobb County church confirmed it paid the $13.1 million this week.
Officials with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety were in Gainesville Thursday, announcing—with Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch—a weekend of Operation Thunder, an effort to crack down on speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving in northeast Georgia. From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The...
If you’re claustrophobic, you might not want to watch this video! Twins Eddy and James Robinson are professional cavers who discover a hidden cavern under a Georgia forest. And they take us along for the discovery!. Thanks to a friend of the twins, they found out about the cave...
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Breanna Wright, 15, was last seen in Spalding County on Greenbriar Drive on July 12 getting into a white sedan. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office did not provide a...
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A teen never returned home after being picked up in a car in Spalding County, according to their sheriff's office on Wednesday. Breanna Wright, who's 15 years old, was last seen around Greenbriar Drive getting into a white sedan on July 12. That's about half a mile from Camp Stephen's Park.
ACWORTH, Ga. — The city of Acworth is no longer using its jail. Closing the Acworth Detention Facility has been in discussion over the past few years after the pandemic brought on various challenges, such as staffing issues and liability concerns, that made it difficult for the city to maintain the daily jail operations.
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — More than 125 Alpharetta community members dialed in for a virtual hearing July 13 to vent frustrations over a hotel development proposed along Alpharetta’s border with the city of Milton. Local developer Rob Forrest is planning a multi-faceted development with an 80-room hotel, amenities, meeting...
Comments / 0