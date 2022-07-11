ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDynamic duo Justice and Kennedy are brothers who must be...

Good Day brews up another visit to Cherokee County’s Alma Coffee

CANTON, Ga. - This is going to come as a big surprise, but we’re big coffee drinkers here at Good Day Atlanta. OK, so you’re not surprised. Obviously, getting up as early as we do requires a little help sometimes, and that’s where our good friend caffeine comes in! So, when we had the chance to pay our third visit to Cherokee County roaster and café Alma Coffee, we grabbed our super-sized mugs and lept at the chance!
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Gwinnett County requiring employees to wear masks again

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - One metro Atlanta county is once again requiring all employees to wear masks indoors and is urging visitors to county facilities to do the same as COVID-19 cases in Georgia climb once again. Gwinnett County said the new policy will go into effect on Monday. Officials...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Things to Do in Coweta County, Georgia

If you want to spend a day in Coweta County, Georgia, you’ve come to the right place. This western county, part of Metro Atlanta, has 127,317 people. The county seat is Newnan. If you want to find something to do during your stay, here are some suggestions: Leaf and Bean Coffee, McRitchie Hollis Museum, and Battle of Brown’s Mill.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Lake Lanier drowning deaths on the rise

As drowning deaths persist at Georgia’s Lake Lanier, water safety has become increasingly paramount for its millions of visitors. Organizations like the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Search and Rescue Unit, generally referred to as the “dive team,” aim to educate the public on preservation of life during the high-incident season.
HALL COUNTY, GA
10-year-old Georgia boy saves family from burning home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County firefighters are praising a 10-year-old boy whose quick thinking saved his family from their burning house. Officials say the fire happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at a home on the 100 block of Silver Creek Drive off of Highway 108. According to Battalion Chief...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Lifestyle
Pets
Rock Salt Milk Bar Open Now in Peachtree City, LaGrange You’re Next

The increasingly popular Rock Salt Milk Bar just added a new location in Peachtree City! The all-natural homemade ice cream shop that boasts more than 20 flavors of ice cream opened their new location at Lexington Circle near Sprouts. The treat shop will take the location of the former Ginza Japanese Cuisine & Sushi restaurant. “We had so many customers coming to our Newnan location saying they wished we were closer to Peachtree City,” said Owner Cindy Hendricks. “There are also not a lot of options for a real ice cream shop since the Bruster’s closed.”
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Operation Thunder for Hall County Sheriff’s Office

Officials with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety were in Gainesville Thursday, announcing—with Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch—a weekend of Operation Thunder, an effort to crack down on speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving in northeast Georgia. From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Hidden Cavern Under Georgia Forest

If you’re claustrophobic, you might not want to watch this video! Twins Eddy and James Robinson are professional cavers who discover a hidden cavern under a Georgia forest. And they take us along for the discovery!. Thanks to a friend of the twins, they found out about the cave...
SAVANNAH, GA
15-year-old girl missing from Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A teen never returned home after being picked up in a car in Spalding County, according to their sheriff's office on Wednesday. Breanna Wright, who's 15 years old, was last seen around Greenbriar Drive getting into a white sedan on July 12. That's about half a mile from Camp Stephen's Park.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
One of the safest cities in Georgia just closed its only jail

ACWORTH, Ga. — The city of Acworth is no longer using its jail. Closing the Acworth Detention Facility has been in discussion over the past few years after the pandemic brought on various challenges, such as staffing issues and liability concerns, that made it difficult for the city to maintain the daily jail operations.
ACWORTH, GA
Neighbors raise cain over hotel in Crabapple

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — More than 125 Alpharetta community members dialed in for a virtual hearing July 13 to vent frustrations over a hotel development proposed along Alpharetta’s border with the city of Milton. Local developer Rob Forrest is planning a multi-faceted development with an 80-room hotel, amenities, meeting...
ALPHARETTA, GA

