Lincoln, ME

Collision With Injuries on I-95 Near Lincoln, Maine

By Mark Shaw
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maine State Police are investigating a collision involving at least two vehicles on I-95 near Lincoln that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday evening. State Police, Lincoln Police and Lincoln...

