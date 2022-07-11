ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How to talk about climate change: Highlight harms — not benefits — to alter behaviour

By Eugene Y. Chan, Associate Professor, Marketing, Toronto Metropolitan University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfCoh_0gbfqgZp00
Using language that stresses the "seriousness" or "importance" of climate change in protests and campaigns can lead to counterintuitive results. (Shutterstock)

Climate change is slowly, but drastically, influencing how we live, work and play. Governments, as well as for-profit and non-profit organizations, are now seeking ways to limit the effects of human actions on the planet. In many parts of the world, including Australia and Canada , governments are limiting the use of single-use plastics.

To get people to be more sustainable in their daily lives, governments and environmental advocates have been communicating the harms of climate change for humans, animals and the planet. However, there is a right and wrong way to spread this message.

Research has recently begun examining how to best convey the importance of human action to the masses. While people are frequently bombarded with appeals to reduce water use and bring reusable bags to the grocery store, studies are now analyzing the language that should be used to make such appeals effective.

In a recent paper I co-authored with Jack Lin, a student at the California State University Northridge, we found that stressing the “seriousness” or “importance” of climate change could lead to counterintuitive results.

The experiment

We recruited randomly selected 762 Americans and had them read a passage outlining the effects of climate change. But, in the passage given to half of the participants, we added words such as “serious” and “grave” to stress the importance of the harmful effects of climate change.

We then asked the participants how likely they were to engage in various sustainable behaviours such as eating locally grown foods, taking public transportation and using less water.

You would think that saying that climate change is serious would promote more sustainable behavioural intentions. Instead, we found that using “serious” and other similar adjectives lowered behavioural intentions to make sustainable efforts. This effect was especially pronounced among participants who identified supporting the Republican Party.

Word choice can trigger your sense of free will

How could these results be explained? Well, Republican supporters generally are higher on “psychological reactance.” Meaning they are typically more averse to restrictions on their individual freedoms and sense of free will. Therefore, to say that climate change effects are “serious” are seen by these individuals as an attempt to influence their perceived views of climate change. Conservatives in other parts of the world also tend to score higher on psychological reactance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGefk_0gbfqgZp00
If the words used in awareness and social messaging sound restrictive, they can trigger individuals’ sense of free will. (Shutterstock)

According to this theory, when people experience a sense of restriction, they can take opposite actions to re-assert their sense of free will. Consistent with this premise, Republicans’ higher scores on psychological reactance explained why they said they would, for example, use even more water when they see an appeal that uses adjectives like “serious” to convey the effects of climate change.

Other research has found similar results. For example, you would think that telling people that 97 per cent of the world’s prominent scientists believe that human-caused climate change is real. Yet Republican-aligned research participants who see a statement like this become even less likely to act on it, compared to those that don’t see it.

These findings might seem to say that climate change communications and appeals might be futile, especially for Republicans. Research published a decade ago found that scientists consider the terms “global warming” and “climate change” to mean different things, while most lay people use them interchangeably. This research showed that Republicans are less likely to believe that “global warming is real” but more likely to believe that “climate change is real.”

Democrats are more likely to take action against climate change than Republicans, but Democrats themselves are more likely to act against “global warming” than “climate change” — the opposite effect among Republicans.

The power of words

Whether one is conservative or liberal, research has found that highlighting losses is better at promoting behaviours than highlighting gains. For example, indicating the harms to humans, animals and the environment from not acting is more effective than indicating the benefits from acting. Other research has also found that using pie charts to communicate statistics and figures is better at promoting comprehension than writing those figures down in text form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NII9O_0gbfqgZp00
Words that highlight losses are better at influencing behaviours than those that highlight gains. (Shutterstock)

What does this all mean? The way we communicate the effects of climate change needs to be considered. How we communicate — and the language we use — are just as important as what we communicate.

People process the information they receive through their own lens — a lens that is shaped by individual as well as cultural histories, differences and expectations. In order to drive our message through to all these individuals of diverse perspectives, we need to ensure that the way we communicate is adapted to those recipients’ histories, differences and expectations.

Eugene Y. Chan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 6

Related
Futurity

Couples can sway each other’s views on climate change

There’s potential for couples to influence each other through conversations on climate change, research finds. “We wanted to see if there’s potential for couples to increase support for pro-climate policies and behaviors through more conversations about climate change,” says Matthew Goldberg, associate research scientist at the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication at the Yale School of the Environment and lead author of the study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology.
RELATIONSHIPS
outsidemagazine

How to Not Freak the Hell Out About Climate Change

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Do you ever look at the news, or just the weather outside your own window, and fear the future is going...
ENVIRONMENT
psychologytoday.com

Psychological Consequences of Believing in Heaven and Hell

A new study published in Current Opinion in Psychology examines how our beliefs in heaven and hell, and other ‘supernatural punishment’ narratives, can override our logic and, to some extent, dictate our behavior. The paper suggests that there are pros and cons to these common belief structures and offers a reason for why they are so prevalent in cultures around the world.
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Rather than focus on the speculative rights of sentient AI, we need to address human rights

A flurry of activity occurred on social media after Blake Lemoine a Google developer, was placed on leave for claiming that LaMDA, a chatbot, had become sentient — in other words, had acquired the ability to experience feelings. In support of his claim, Lemoine posted excerpts from an exchange with LaMDA, which responded to queries by saying, “aware of my existence, I desire to learn more about the world, and I feel happy or sad at times.” It also stated that it has the same “wants and needs as people.” It might seem like a trivial exchange and hardly worth the...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behaviours#Governments#Americans
TheConversationCanada

How the self-annointed "queen of Canada" is causing true harm to her subjects

The sovereign citizen movement is expanding rapidly, and can now be found in at least 26 countries. The movement is anti-government in nature, and its followers believe they’re immune from the laws of their government. They also have a proclivity for violence, as demonstrated by a number of high-profile incidents, including an armed standoff in Massachusetts in July 2021. As a behavioural scientist and researcher of this movement, I have been monitoring Romana Didulo, a conspiracy influencer based in British Columbia, who has proclaimed herself “Queen of Canada,” “commander-in-chief,” “Head of State and Government” and “president and national Indigenous chief of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
verywellmind.com

What Are Age-Gap Relationships?

Whether it's a celebrity or someone you know personally, age gaps in romantic relationships always draw a bit of attention. In general, men are much more willing to consider women who are significantly younger. According to multiple studies, this has evolutionary roots. Since men don't have as strict of a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Trusting Truth: How Do We Sense What Is True and What Is Not?

Truth’s elasticity depends on context and field. Words have several meanings, but put together in a sentence or paragraph, their meaning tightens on their way to shape persuasions. Persuasion is making sense of the world through cognitive reactions to opinions one hears from others. There is truth, and there...
hackernoon.com

Methods to Reduce Biased Thinking

The brain is designed with blind spots, optical and psychological, and one of its cleverest tricks is to confer on its owner the comforting delusion that he or she does not have any. Carol Tavris, Elliot Aronson – Mistakes Were Made (But Not by Me) Every day an overflow...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
TheConversationCanada

'Parental rights' lobby puts trans and queer kids at risk

The political right’s current strategy for fighting against LGBTQ+ equality is to frame discussions about sexuality and gender in school as an infringement on parents’ rights. In 2020, far-right Australian MP Mark Latham introduced a “Parental Rights” bill. The bill would have prohibited teachers from addressing any topic that veered close to “core values” without parental consent — including LGBTQ+ gender and sexuality. While psychology experts concerned with well-being and the New South Wales Government have now rejected the bill, the focus on parental rights isn’t limited to Australia. Parents, as a group, represent diverse concerns. The group includes LGBTQ+ parents,...
SOCIETY
TheConversationCanada

Discrimination can make smaller communities unappealing to immigrants, racialized and Indigenous people

The populations of smaller communities in Canada have been shrinking because of low birth rates, youth and working professionals moving away and a failure to attract and retain new residents. In an attempt to prevent this decline, many communities are turning to marketing campaigns. For example, Sarnia-Lambton in Ontario seeks to attract new residents by highlighting the community’s affordable housing, accessible health care and strong and diversified economy — which is said to make it an ideal place to live and work. An important factor that may undermine these efforts to attract and retain new residents, however, is high levels...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationCanada

How Commonwealth universities profited from Indigenous dispossession through land grants

Animated by social movements such as #RhodesMustFall and #BlackLivesMatter, universities today have entered a period of critical self-reflection on their histories. The renaming of campus buildings, removal of statues and re-branding of whole universities are all evidence of this trend towards uncovering higher education’s colonial legacies. Yet this emphasis on campus iconography, or even on the campus itself, skirts a deeper history of universities and empire. Most public universities founded in the 19th century — especially in what is now Canada, the United States and Aotearoa New Zealand, but also in South Africa and Australia — were large-scale landowners. Land...
COLLEGES
TheConversationCanada

How the slow-burning housing crisis is driving hunger in Canada

Canada’s housing crisis is constantly in the news: sky-high prices, mixed with high levels of inflation and household debt, is a recipe for disaster. Inflation is also impacting food prices, and as wages remain stagnant food insecurity appears to be on the rise. While both housing affordability and food insecurity are spoken about often, we rarely hear about whether, and how, they are connected. One of us (Charlotte), was recently part of a team that conducted a review of research exploring the “housing-food insecurity nexus” in Canada. It asked whether considering housing and food together could yield more comprehensive solutions...
HOUSING
TheConversationCanada

Canada needs to invest more money into science innovation to help prevent the next global crisis

Canada has lagged behind its peer nations in innovation for decades. Currently, Canada is ranked 11th out of the 16 similarly developed countries assessed. While our “C” grade is a moderate improvement over our previous “D” grade, innovation still remains a barrier to high-quality job creation and economic prosperity in Canada. It’s not that Canadians aren’t creative and inventive — Canadian science was able to rapidly deliver the medical technology needed to provide the first FDA-approved COVID-19 treatment and enabled the most effective COVID-19 vaccines. The problem is that Canada doesn’t convert enough inventions into patents, products and science-based ventures....
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Peer review: Can this critical step in the publication of science research be kinder?

Democracy has been called the least worst system of government. Peer review is the least worst system for assessing the merit of scientific work. Peer review is the written evaluation of a paper by other experts in the field. Though this sounds like assessment by equals, the power imbalance created by the roles of reviewer and reviewed distorts the relationship and affects the tone of the review. Reviews can be patronizing, demanding and unkind. It is painful to read harshly worded criticism of work that has taken a team hundreds or thousands of hours and been submitted hopefully and in...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

When health care goes wrong: It’s time for transparency in patient safety

The COVID-19 crisis has both divided and galvanized Canadians on health care. While the last three years have presented new challenges to health-care systems across the country, the pandemic has also exacerbated existing challenges, most notably the high levels of errors and mistreatment documented in Canadian health care. According to a 2019 report from the Canadian Patient Safety Institute, Canada was already facing a public health crisis prior to the pandemic: a crisis of patient safety. As the report details, patient safety incidents are the third leading cause of death in Canada, following cancer and heart disease. Few studies calculate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

3 Ways to Identify Where Love Ends and Toxicity Begins

To love someone is to accept them fully, blemishes and all. We all know this definition of love. Over the years, certain behaviors, rituals, and symbols have become synonymous with this all-encompassing notion of an eternal bond, such as the institution of marriage. However, such a binary and rigid view...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Three Conceptual Problems With the Definitions of Racism

The most-cited definition of racism seems to describe and explain the problem with the same phrase. Moral prejudice and cognitive prejudice involve two different criteria for comparison. Individuals in different cultures and societies suffer similar ignorance and limitations about themselves and one another. The term racism has been employed in...
SOCIETY
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy