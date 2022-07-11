ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Darwin Nunez forced out of Liverpool training session early with injury just hours before pre-season Man Utd clash

By Joshua Mbu
 4 days ago

LIVERPOOL's club record signing Darwin Nunez was forced out of training with a foot injury just hours ahead of Tuesday's pre-season clash with Manchester United.

The two Premier League teams are in Thailand preparing for the upcoming season.

Nunez has reportedly has blisters on his foot Credit: Reuters

And they will meet at the Rajamangala Stadium with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp coming face-to-face with new United manager Erik ten Hag.

Nunez was amongst the squad who were put through their paces by boss Klopp in the open training session.

However, his time on the training pitch was cut short with a minor foot injury.

It is being reported that Nunez picked up some blisters on his foot.

But in a boost to Liverpool, the 22-year-old forward resurfaced to do some stretching with the club's physiotherapist.

Liverpool will hope their big money signing can feature against United.

Nunez is one of many "fresh blood" signings Klopp has made this summer.

Fabio Carvalho from newly-promoted Fulham, and Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen were also brought in.

However, star man Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich.

Klopp says there's no need for "drastic changes" ahead of the new season.

He said: "There is no reason for drastic changes, you would have to change drastically if you think specific parts of the team need a drastic change or whatever.

"Players lost desire or determination, that is not the case I have known them long enough, but you have to change anyway.

"You have to bring in fresh legs, fresh blood, and that’s what we did.

"It’s not only Sadio who left us, Minamino and Divock Origi left us.

"One or two players might leave us in this transfer window.

"With Darwin, Fabio and Calvin we have brought in three really interesting players that change the dynamic of the team, which you need.

"I cannot invent football everyday new and tell the boys by the way last week we played like this week, this week we play like this just to keep them on their toes.

"We can help ourselves a bit by bringing in new boys and changing the dynamic."

