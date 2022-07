It appears that Rory McIlroy’s brief desire for “peace talks” with LIV Golf appears to be dead and buried. In an interview with CBS’s Kyle Porter that will be released this week, McIlroy was asked to clarify some of his previous comments about the Saudi-backed league. According to a quote released by Porter on Twitter, whatever desire he had to find common ground between it and the PGA Tour is over.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO