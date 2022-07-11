$5 Movie Tickets at AMC During ‘Discount Tuesdays’ Through October 2022

Colleen Michaels / Getty Images

Members of the AMC movie chain’s AMC Stubs program can see movies for just $5 plus tax on Tuesdays through October 2022. The Discount Tuesdays program offers a special price on any available showtimes, including on tickets purchased in advance from sites like Fandango.

The only exceptions? IMAX or Dolby Cinema showings, although prices for these experiences will also reflect a discount on the base ticket price. The discount is also not valid on certain fan events, Fathom Events shows, private screenings, movie marathons and other types of special events, which are usually priced above the standard AMC ticket price.

AMC Stubs members can also enjoy discounts on some concessions, including the Cameo-size popcorn and soft drink (or 21-ounce ICEE) for $5.

Best of all, the discount is available to all AMC Stubs members, regardless of their membership tier. That means AMC Stubs Insiders, Premiere members, and top-tier A-List members can all enjoy $5 movies.

However, according to a FAQ on the AMC website, A-List members receive even better benefits on Tuesdays. A-list members typically pay $19.95 a month to see up to three free movies per week. On Tuesdays through October, A-List members can, instead, waive that benefit and pay just $5 for their own ticket. Or, they can use their A-List reservation and let other members of their party use the $5 ticket perk. This means the savings will really add up all summer.

