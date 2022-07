WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office released details on a Wednesday traffic stop that resulted in two arrests. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies on patrol in Wheeler County pulled over a vehicle in the 600 block of Red River Street at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle drove around the back of a building, said deputies, and the people inside threw a methamphetamine pipe out the window.

