ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Observatory program 'That's No Moon, It's Supermoon!' embraces Star Wars

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - You don't have to travel to a galaxy far far away...

local12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Very rare 'magic' mirror discovered at Cincinnati Art Museum

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A small item in storage for years at the Cincinnati Art Museum turns out to be a hidden treasure. What looks like a plain bronze mirror reflects to reveal an image of a Buddha surrounded by emanating rays of light but only under special lighting conditions. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Ohio

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Sorry, but Reba McEntire Won't Come to Cincinnati on Her New Tour – Yes, Again

Cincinnati just is not "fancy" enough, it seems. Country legend Reba McEntire announced this week that she'll head out on another tour this fall, but her 17-city schedule once again does not include Cincinnati. Fresh from her tour that launched in November and continued through March, McEntire will hit the road again beginning Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Canadian country singer Terri Clark will join her as a special guest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

10 Best Places for Mac & Cheese in Cincinnati

Is there any comfort food more decadent than an ooey, gooey bowl of macaroni and cheese? We think not. And when you're in search of the top restaurant in the Queen City to crush that craving, look no further than this list. Here are the 10 best spots to grab mac & cheese, as voted by CityBeat readers in the 2022 Best Of Cincinnati issue.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Moon#Galaxy#Wkrc#Fluke Skywalker
700WLW

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Ohio

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Snappy Tomato Pizza to have new owner

Snappy Tomato Pizza has a new owner. Longtime franchise operator Tim Gayhart announced Tuesday that he is purchasing the locally-based pizza chain from the Deters Company. Gayhart is the owner of five Snappy locations and served as the area developer for thirteen stores. “I am excited to begin this new...
BURLINGTON, KY
wnewsj.com

County Fair: A place to dress up and dress down

Kinslee Campbell, just over a year old and from Blanchester, occupies the driver’s seat of a farm implement. Three young boys wait for their turn in the show ring at this week’s Open Goat & Lamb Show. Jenna Allemang of Wilmington is on the runway during the annual...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Science
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Ice Cream and Chocolate Maker Aglamesis Bro’s to Expand for the First Time in 50 Years

Local ice cream and chocolate maker Aglamesis Bro’s has announced that it is expanding its operation for the first time in 50 years. Aglamesis Bro’s will soon open a new 7,000-square-foot chocolate manufacturing facility near TQL Stadium in the West End, per a release. The location on Central Avenue was originally purchased in 2019 from the Costa Produce Company. Aglamesis Bro’s says it was set to begin operation in 2020 but paused due to COVID-19.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

LINK streetscapes: U.S. 42 in Florence, Union

This segment of Streetscapes isn’t technically a street. It’s a Highway. But I often find myself in this area for doctor’s appointments, hair appointments, or just other errands that bring me out this way. So I decided my next trip to the Florence/Union area was not going...
FLORENCE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Lawrenceburg Premiere of Indiana Baby Set for August 18

All of the film’s cast and crew are from Lawrenceburg, and the entire movie was filmed in Lawrenceburg and the Tri-state area. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Lawrenceburg Premiere of the award-winning feature film, Indiana Baby by Director/Writer Jennifer Eliason will be held at the Greendale Cinema on Thursday, August 18th at 7pm.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

BLINK will once again expand into Northern Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Northern Kentucky will once again take part in the return of BLINK. The art, light and culture festival is set for Oct. 13-16. There will be street murals, light project mapping onto buildings and other light-based installations. Northern Kentucky leaders announced there will be an installation...
COVINGTON, KY
Atlas Obscura

World's Largest Horseshoe Crab

This gigantic horseshoe crab has migrated from a harbor in Baltimore, Maryland, to dry land in Ohio. This massive piece of art has had four homes over the last 25 years. The first was in Baltimore, the second in a creationist museum in Kentucky, the third outside a church in Blanchester, Ohio, and now in Hillsboro.
BALTIMORE, MD
linknky.com

Looking for a way to entertain your kids on Tuesday?

The Behringer-Crawford Museum is providing preschool-aged kids and their caregivers with a way to escape the summer heat and flex their creative muscles while doing it. Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club, an arctic themed educational program for preschool-aged kids, starts Tuesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. at the Behringer-Crawford Museum.
COVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy