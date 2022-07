During a July 6 Fall City Community Association meeting, members voted overwhelmingly to donate the totem pole in the downtown Totem Garden to the historical Baxter Barn site. The totem pole was long considered an iconic landmark in Fall City. The association decided to explore options to either restore, repurpose or donate the wood art because the totem was in need of restoration — and because the origins of the pole were once again scrutinized amid accusations of cultural appropriation.

