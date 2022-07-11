ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Woman dies after being thrown from vehicle on Interstate 480 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman died in a one-car crash Saturday on Interstate 480, according to police. Shannon Stasiak, 37, of Cleveland died...

thinking for myself
2d ago

480 is no joke when comes to accident it's a hot spot just the other day I'm east looked to the right of my and witness a woman on the phone texting what was so important in that text that put safety last so many people act like if they can't use it they will die in most cases they do my bad

Tsheed1
1d ago

On I480 people treated like the Indianapolis 500 Especially the area between Warrensville center and The Valley View bridge. I see a lot of folks driving recklessly and I'll be thinking it's some guy until I look and see that's a female. We all just gotta be careful

Robin Truthbetold Thomas
2d ago

Sooo sad to hear this.. Prayers for the family... And everyone, Please start buckling up!!

