Erie Ancestor Project, Part 1

Two new healthcare clinics moving into the Galesburg market will offer medical services to local communities’ shares Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer:. “One is Graham Health System, which they are based in Canton and are a leader in healthcare in Central and Western Illinois. They have been around for a long, long time. Their new clinic is going to be opening on North Seminary Street in Galesburg. They will offer prompt care and walk-ins. They will be open seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm. Then there is another clinic coming into the Galesburg area called Solvera Health. They are based out of Peoria. Their clinic is going to be located on South Soangetaha Road, just to the east of the I-74 interchange. They are planning to open very soon. They have a couple of physicians in there and so that will be another new health care option for the region. Lastly, there is a potential VA project on the horizon.”

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO