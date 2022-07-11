ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, IL

Erie Ancestor Project, Part 1

aroundptown.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note-Erie Middle School history teach Matt Armstrong shared a project with AroundPtown.com involving several of his students and their search to discover family or acquaintance history. This part one of a two part series. As one of the final projects of the...

www.aroundptown.com

Comments / 0

Related
aroundptown.com

Wings Over Whiteside Returns July 22-23

Submitted by Melinda Jones Director of Tourism & Events City of Rock Falls. Wings Over Whiteside is set to launch July 22-23, 2022 at the Whiteside County Airport in Rock Falls, Illinois! The fun starts on Friday when the public can come to the airport and watch the performers arriving and also practicing for the airshow. There will be a couple of food vendors there from noon to 5pm on Friday. Admission and parking are free on Friday.
ROCK FALLS, IL
Mendota Reporter

Sweet Corn Festival to host special carnival promotions

MENDOTA – Windy City Amusements of St. Charles will be setting up on the midway again this year at Mendota’s Annual Sweet Corn Festival. The carnival will be bringing 21 rides to the midway that should please children of all ages. For the little ones there is the “Balloon Race” and the “Dizzy Dragons,” and for the older kids and adults, “Sky Rider” and “Freak Out” to name just a few. For the whole family is the “Big Wheel,” a very large Ferris Wheel with gondola cars.”
MENDOTA, IL
aroundptown.com

Weekend Events for July 14th-17th

Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. July 14th – 24th, Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll presents Legally Blonde, the Broadway hit musical that tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a Juris Doctor degree. Go to the website for tickets, timberlakeplayhouse.org.
MOUNT CARROLL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erie, IL
Erie, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
977wmoi.com

Two New Health Clinics Coming to Galesburg Community

Two new healthcare clinics moving into the Galesburg market will offer medical services to local communities’ shares Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer:. “One is Graham Health System, which they are based in Canton and are a leader in healthcare in Central and Western Illinois. They have been around for a long, long time. Their new clinic is going to be opening on North Seminary Street in Galesburg. They will offer prompt care and walk-ins. They will be open seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm. Then there is another clinic coming into the Galesburg area called Solvera Health. They are based out of Peoria. Their clinic is going to be located on South Soangetaha Road, just to the east of the I-74 interchange. They are planning to open very soon. They have a couple of physicians in there and so that will be another new health care option for the region. Lastly, there is a potential VA project on the horizon.”
GALESBURG, IL
aroundptown.com

Boy Scout Troop #94 Hosting BBQ/Car Wash

Prophetstown Boy Scout Troop #94 will be hosting a car wash and cookout to raise funds for future outings and adventures. The event will take place this Sunday, July 17 from 10 AM-2 PM at the Prophetstown Fire Station. The scouts will wash your car while you can enjoy lunch.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Armstrong
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo man recruits family for Senior Olympics

Age is only a number, just ask Mike Cherry of Geneseo. The 84-year-old has been a competitor in the Quad City Senior Olympics for 14 years, and this year recruited family members to join him. Cherry, his son, Mark, who lives in Anthony; FL; and son, Mick Cherry, Geneseo; and...
GENESEO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Clinton club to host another event in honor of 4-year-old’s memory

Nearly a year after a 4-year-old boy lost his life, the Clinton Area Rod Club (CARC) continues to raise awareness about child abuse. Brantley Welford captured the hearts of CARC members and loved going to their car shows and participating in their Hot Wheels competition, according to a recent club release. He attended his last car show the week before his untimely death, just a day before his 5th birthday in August 2021.
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Splash Landing will stay closed to public

The City of Bettendorf has decided not to open Splash Landing to the public for the rest of this season. Bettendorf has been investigating issues with the paint that was used in the Splash Landing pool since May. The pool was painted in September 2021 and since opening this year,...
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancestor#Part One#Erie Ancestor Project#Erie Middle School#Aroundptown Com#Christian
ourquadcities.com

Moline seeks input on broadband provider

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will update residents on the status of the city’s search for a new high-speed broadband provider at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in the Gold and Silver Room of Moline Public Library. She also will seek input from the public on their priorities for the...
MOLINE, IL
aroundptown.com

Erie Firefighters Honored

Information and photo provided by Erie Fire & Ambulance Dept. MABAS Division 30 has presented Erie Asst. Chief Scott Melton, Lieutenant Jeff Steimle, and Firefighter Jodie Wells with a Humanitarian Service Award for their contributions and sacrifice in the wake of Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts in 2021. Asst. Chief Scott...
ERIE, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Ride for Our Troops to stop at Geneseo Brewing Company

The upcoming “Ride for Our Troops” with 6x UFC World Champion Randy Couture and USMC Veteran Ryan Garza will be much more than a “ride.”. In addition to participating in the ride, the two celebrities will be guest bartending in the area on Friday, July 22, at the Ridge at 4750 Utica Ridge Rd, #100, in Davenport from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and at The Whiskey Stop at 726 15th Ave., East Moline, from 9 to 10:30 p.m.
GENESEO, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton Rolls Out Downtown Parking Experiment

An experiment is underway in downtown Princeton. As of Sunday, parking spots on Main Street in front of the courthouse, Soldiers and Sailors Park and on up to Columbus Street were changed from a 45-degree angle to a 30-degree angle. Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram says hopefully it provides more room in the driving lanes, better views when backing out of the stalls, and it will also provide an easier time entering and exiting your parked vehicle. The change in angle has eliminated a few parking spots.
PRINCETON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
aroundptown.com

Ambulance Service Adds More Personnel

The Prophetstown Fire Protection District held a truth in taxation hearing prior to its monthly business meeting on Monday night. The hearing was required as the district was asking for over a 5% increase in the tax levy. No public comment was offered at the hearing. Ambulance Service. Dir.-Julie Pope.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Webb notches win No. 523 at East Moline Speedway

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (July 10) – The infectious smile in the winners circle told another story as Gary Webb climbed from his mount Sunday evening at East Moline Speedway. The 73-year old Hall of Famer moved quickly from his P6 start to the front of the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Late Model pack. He cruised to the 25-lap win in front of a very appreciative crowd.
EAST MOLINE, IL
aroundptown.com

Morrison Yard Sale/Fund Raiser

The Royal Neighbors of America Youth Chapter #516 is hosting a large moving sale to assist an elderly person in Morrison from 11-7PM on Friday, July 15 and 8-4PM on Saturday, July16. The sale location is 616 Portland Ave. in Morrison, which the second house on the east side of...
MORRISON, IL
aroundptown.com

Public Notice: Prophetstown Riverside Cemetery Access

Beginning Wednesday, July 13th, repairing and repaving of the roadways in the cemetery will begin. The project is scheduled for completion by Friday, July 22nd. During the project access to the cemetery will be limited. Thank you for your cooperation.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy