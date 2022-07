The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its target Fed funds rate by 0.75% in June, its first interest rate hike of that size since 1994. With this month's Federal Open Market Committee meeting just around the corner, the bond market is now anticipating a greater than 50/50 chance the Fed will ramp up its tightening even further with a 1% interest rate hike in July.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO