Everything we know about Genshin Impact's Tighnari

By Sean Martin
 2 days ago
(Image credit: miHoYo)

Tighnari is one of the three characters that miHoYo has teased for the Sumeru update, and like Collei (opens in new tab), he belongs to the brand new Dendro element that's being introduced in version 3.0. Dendro is the power of plants, and though it already exists in Genshin Impact in a minor form, the Sumeru update is the first time we'll see Dendro vision characters.

So, what do we know about the fox boy? Less than Collei I'm afraid, but there's still a fair bit of info out there to discuss. In this Genshin Impact Tighnari guide, I'll run through the likely release date for his banner, what we know about him, as well as some details about his speculated weapon and rarity.

Since no official information has been released about Tighnari aside from the teaser tweet, bear in mind that some of these details could change, and I'll change them if that happens.

What is the likely Tighnari release date?

miHoYo usually previews characters before they arrive, so it looks like Tighnari will release after Genshin Impact 2.8 (opens in new tab), alongside Sumeru in version 3.0. I know that's skipping a version, but this is what generally happens when a new region is released. For example, Inazuma arrived in version 2.0, even though it actually should have been version 1.7.

Each Genshin update lasts for six weeks which makes the Tighnari release date likely to be around August 24. He might end up being the second banner, in which case, he'll arrive three weeks later, but since Tighari belongs to the new Dendro element, miHoYo will likely want to launch him alongside Sumeru.

"I brought back a specialty from the desert, two packs of honeyed dates, which helps to replenish your energy, whether in the morning or at night." —An anonymously source◆ Tighnari◆ Verdant Strider◆ Avidya Forest Watcher◆ Dendro◆ Vulpes Zerda#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/we5Mx9w53cJuly 11, 2022

Who is Tighnari?

Unlike Collei, who features quite a bit in the Genshin Impact prequel manga, a lot less is known about Tighnari. But just as Collei is a ranger in the Avidya Forest, Tighnari is a Forest Watcher who takes care of people who lose their way or fall foul of the rainforest's many dangers. Like Yae Miko (opens in new tab), he's also a fox boy.

Since Tighnari and Collei are both based in Avidya Forest, it's likely that this will be one of the main areas we get to explore when Sumeru launches, as with Narukami Island when Inazuma first arrived.

What are Tighnari's abilities?

Though it's not clear what weapon Tighnari uses, it would be fair to assume he'll be a catalyst-user, due to the floating catalyst-like object in his portrait. We all know how much miHoYo likes to show off a character's five-star weapon when it can. Tighnari will be one of the first Dendro element characters in the game, meaning he can wield the power of plants and nature. If you want to learn more about Dendro's new reactions, Catalyze and Bloom, you can watch the official Sumeru teaser.

[Questionable]Just a recap for the next few tweets, these are the 3.0 CharsTighnari - 5 Star, Dendro, BowCollei - 4 Star, Dendro, BowDori - 4 Star, Electro, ClaymoreDendro TravellerJune 23, 2022

In terms of rarity, prominent leaker, Ubatcha, speculates that Tighnari is a five-star, and if you also consider that four-star characters don't get personal five-star weapons, this seems pretty likely. As Dendro is the fancy new element, it would be a surprise if either Collei or Tighnari were four-star characters, especially since Inazuma launched with two five-stars in Ayaka (opens in new tab) and Yoimiya (opens in new tab).

A source simply known as BLANK also dropped what appears to be Tighnari's kit of abilities. There's no way to tell if these are accurate, especially as we haven't had any official information and the beta for 3.0 hasn't begun yet. Still, if they are, then Tighnari is an archer and the lead ranger of the forest, which is a combo that makes sense. It seems unlikely that the first Dendro characters ever released would both be archers, but stranger things have happened.

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.

PC Gamer

Doom 3 in Unreal Engine 5 almost makes it look like a decent game

Doom 3: a divisive game to say the least. Some call it the best in the series, believe it or not, while others, myself included, see it as a bit of a one-trick pony that lacked the staying power and surprise factor of its predecessors. The argument is all rather moot now because, ultimately, Doom 3 put the series on hiatus for a long time before the widely appreciated 2016 reboot. But for some, the candle flame remains lit.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bayonetta 3 Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Nintendo and developer PlatinumGames have announced that Bayonetta 3 will officially release for the Nintendo Switch on October 28th. The release date announcement came with a new trailer that shows off some of what players can expect when the title releases later this year. The release date actually previously leaked at the end of last month, but this marks the first time it has been officially confirmed.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Army of Darkness comes to Evil Dead: The Game as a free update

Today's update adds a new map, weapons, singleplayer Exploration Mode, and more. I think Saber Interactive's Evil Dead: The Game caught us all by surprise. In fact, we even said so in our review (opens in new tab), noting that B-movie franchises tend to be grist for quick, lazy cash-grabs. But it turned out to be really good: "The game is absolutely exhilarating—one of the true left-field sleepers of 2022," we declared, slapping an outstanding 85% score on it.
VIDEO GAMES
