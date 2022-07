(WKBN) — The Mahoning County Dog Warden is facing challenges right now with an all-time high of dogs coming in. The Mahoning County Dog Warden is currently housing up to 80 dogs, with more coming in each week. This is an all-time high for the Dog Warden compared to their usual average of around 56 dogs.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO