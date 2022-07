Billionaire Elon Musk pulled out of his very public Twitter TWTR deal on July 9, 2022, and Twitter has since vowed legal action against the Tesla TSLA CEO. Plenty of speculation has been made as to the ‘Why’ behind the change of heart. Some claim it was related to the numerous open calls for Twitter to review how many of their users were real vs. bots. Others claim that it may have to do with Tesla’s own worth, or the NASDAQ in general, which is down more than 22% since his announcement of the plan to buy Twitter.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO