Paris, Tenn.–W.G. Rhea Children’s Librarian Kayla Nation reads to a group of kids and adults Monday morning for the last Story Hour at the Atkins-Porter Botanical Garden for the summer. At right is Library Director Kathy Collins. With the overhead fans in the Atkins-Porter pavilion and the fan that library staff brought, Monday’s Story Hour was comfortable even in the heat. The summer reading program concludes with a party at the Eiffel Tower Splash Park on Thursday. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO