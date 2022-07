(Des Moines, IA) -- Swimmers at lakes in Iowa are being encouraged to take extra precautions after a swimmer at a southwest Iowa beach contracted a potentially deadly infection, from a water-borne amoeba. Iowa Department of Natural Resources Water Quality Monitor Katie Greenstein says the amoeba enters thru the nose, so swimmers should take precautions against getting water in nose, such as using nose clips, plugging their nose, or keeping their head out of the water completely.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO