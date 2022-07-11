ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

South Congress Italian Spot Enoteca Vespaio Is Transforming Into Oaxacan Restaurant

By Erin Russell
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBouldin Creek Italian restaurant Enoteca Vespaio will soon be transformed into an Oaxacan restaurant this summer. Its last day of service on 1610 South Congress Avenue was on Saturday, July 9; the new Chapulín Cantina is expected...

austin.eater.com

austinfoodmagazine.com

VERDAD True Modern Mexican – Coming Summer 2023

Perry’s Restaurants is developing their newest restaurant and bar concept, VERDAD True Modern Mexican, coming to Austin in summer 2023. VERDAD will join its sister concept, CARVE American Grille, at The Grove, a dynamic mixed-use community located at 45th and Bull Creek in the heart of Central Austin. VERDAD...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin's first farm-focused food festival returns to the field this fall

Austin's first farmer-focused food festival is back for its second year with an even bigger lineup than its sold-out launch event in 2021. With a mission to educate, elevate, and celebrate the local food, farmers, and chefs that make Austin one of the most incredible food cities in the country, Field Guide Festival brings Austin together to explore the pathway of food from seed in the soil to plates on the table through food, beverage, farming and wellness experiences.
AUSTIN, TX
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

From fast to fine dining: Asian restaurants in the Highland Lakes

The Highland Lakes doesn't just serve tasty barbecue and Tex-Mex; you can enjoy a variety of Asian cuisine in Marble Falls, Burnet, and Llano with traditional dishes from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and beyond. Options include fast food from Panda Express with its bounty of choices for the whole...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sandwich Emi truck now open in North Austin

Sandwich Emi is owner Emilio Bardomiano's third food truck (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact Newspaper) Sandwich Emi, a new fusion sandwich truck, is now open at 203 E. 53rd St., Austin. Sandwich Emi is named after the owner, Emilio Bardomiano, who also owns neighboring truck Tacos and Deli and an agua fresca stand. Sandwich Emi has a variety of options, including banh mis, hamburgers and a Philly cheesesteak. Bardomiano’s broad menu was created in effort to have something every Austinite will enjoy.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Sala & Betty Says So Long & Farewell

Beloved restaurant calls it quits as owner Teresa Wilson retires. In a message posted to social media on July 9, the French-accented New American restaurant Sala & Betty announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of July. The message reads: “Chef Teresa Wilson is ready to...
AUSTIN, TX
austinfc.com

Chef Sam's Specials: July 12

Smoke Pork Taco | Trudy's | Section 137 - The Austin Table. Popping-up at The Austin Table is the Austin Tex-Mex institution Trudy's. And for this match, we're highlighting their Smoke Park Taco: chopped, smoked pork tossed in a Carolina mustard and vinegar sauce. Dressed white onion and cilantro. El...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

H-E-B plans to expand northeast Austin store

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Grocer H-E-B has another expansion project on its hands, but it will be some time before residents can relish in the rollout. A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows the grocery giant is preparing to expand an existing location in northeast Austin (500 Canyon Ridge Dr. in Tech Ridge) by about 27,000 square feet.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Dog dies after swimming at 'Barking Springs'

AUSTIN, Texas — A dog died on Sunday after swimming in an area of Barton Creek located right beside Barton Springs Pool. The death came within an hour of swimming in the section known as "Barking Springs." While the dog's cause of death is currently unknown, toxic algae could be to blame.
AUSTIN, TX
ArchDaily

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Presents a New Mixed-Use Project in front of Lake Austin, Texas in the United States

The Mexican office Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos presents a new project located in the city of Austin, Texas within a 145-acre lot on a hill next to Lake Austin, 20 minutes from downtown, forming a mixed-use master plan. The proposal integrates a set of spaces for nature and people through an architectural approach that seeks to link both its inhabitants and the general public through environmentally friendly cultural strategies.
AUSTIN, TX
Architectural Digest

This 768-Square-Foot Austin Bungalow Got a Cool and Classic Refresh

Charlie Rice is the sort of person you’d want for a neighbor. Not only because his bungalow is always brimming with joyful gatherings, freshly cut flowers, and the occasional swing band on the front porch, but also because—if you’re lucky—you might even clinch an invite to one of his famous five-course dinner parties. “A true-blue Renaissance man, he is a consummate host, entertainer, and bon vivant with impeccable personal style... Having a place to celebrate community and host dear friends was paramount to him,” says Avery Cox, founder and principal designer of her eponymous Austin-based interior design firm, who was tapped by Charlie to help give his newly acquired (and quickly falling apart) 1930s build a modern update.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Home improvement guide: Advice from a landscaper, plumber working in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown

The home improvement guide includes Q&As with two local home professionals. (Graphic by Community Impact Newspaper) As part of Community Impact Newspaper's annual Real Estate Edition, two professionals answered questions about home upkeep and maintenance. Ask a landscaper. Cody King, a horticulturist at Hill Country Water Gardens & Nursery, provided...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Independent shop The Book Burrow now open in Pflugerville

The Book Burrow, formerly an online book store, is now operating at a brick-and-mortar space at 2401 W. Pecan St., Ste. 102, Pflugerville. Owner Kelsey Black said the business, which is located in the back room of the address on Pecan Street, opened July 12 but will have a grand opening event Aug. 6. Black said The Book Burrow is no longer an online operation, but she still sells some inventory via the web. The Book Burrow sells new and used children's, young adult and adult books in all genres. Black said customers may email her for more information at [email protected] or reach out on social media platforms including Facebook. 512-670-8441. www.thebookburrowbookstore.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

