South Congress Italian Spot Enoteca Vespaio Is Transforming Into Oaxacan Restaurant

Gullah Geechee and Creole takeout food spot L.E. Meals expanded with a second location this month. Chef Alexandria Hollowell opened her new location within commissary kitchen Wingman Kitchens at Springdale General at 1023 Springdale Road, Building 1, Suite 1 as of July 10. The menu remains the same, spanning dishes such as the NOLA shrimp and grits, the Gullah brunch with fried catfish, to okra stew. There are takeout services, as well as first-time dine-in services available. The Red River location, which opened in 2020, remains open for pickup orders. The new L.E. Meals hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO