Jarnice Blackwell, 70, transitioned on June 28, 2022. She was born on May 29, 1952 to the late John Albert Blackwell and Ruby Blackwell. She was a member of Blackwell Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing. She also enjoyed puzzles and playing on the computer. Jarnice was someone who loved family. She looked forward to attending the annual family reunions and enjoyed seeing family in New Jersey, North Carolina and Washington D.C.

YANCEYVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO