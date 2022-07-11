ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Boater reports oil slick off Biloxi coast

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

BILOXI, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The U.S. Coast Guard’s New Orleans sector is investigating an oil slick that was reported off the coast of Biloxi.

The Sun Herald reported the oil slick was located near the Chandeleur Islands on Saturday, July 9. The Coast Guard was informed by a boater.

The newspaper reported an oil slick is considered a layer of oil floating on water after coming out of a ship or container.

Officials with the Coast Guard didn’t provide details on the size of the slick or if any wildlife was affected.

According to the newspaper, the Chandeleur Islands are a popular spot for charter fishing.

