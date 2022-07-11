Pacific Little League softball playing in state tournament

A sad announcement from the boosters of the Everett Sausage Festival posted on social media today…. For 45 years the Everett Sausage Festival have supported catholic education through its yearly Bavarian themed festival. Volunteers from the school and parish created a community event, bringing three generations of families together to celebrate each fall through great food, children’s entertainment, and live music. The combining of our parishes into one created the opportunity to use our Cedar St. property in different ways. Changes must be made to support our new outreach initiatives, unfortunately one of those changes is cancelling our yearly festival so we can commit to helping our community is other ways.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO