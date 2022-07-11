Pacific Little League softball playing in state tournament

Bear Creek Front Property! True hidden Gem located at end of private road! Home sits on 2.76-acres w/360 views of NATURE! Surrounding 60-acres are Tax Conservancy for ultimate privacy. Enjoy views of 100-year-old cedars/mature trees, wildlife, etc. from either of two LARGE Decks. Watch salmon swim up 20' of Bear Creek in the fall. Or complete projects in a Permitted detached 30'x36' Workshop w/200-amp service. Fully featured Quite & Private home has 5 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms w/updated kitchen, new flooring, fresh paint, newer windows, circular drive w/RV parking, generator hook-up, a fenced yard for pets & More. No HOA. Outside RTA. Award winning Northshore Schools. Mins away from Redmond, Woodinville, Wineries. Yet feels like a World Away!
