Everett, WA

Pacific Little League softball playing in state tournament

lynnwoodtoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pacific Little League Softball all star team has qualified for the state Little League tournament after winning the All Star District Tournament at Phil Johnson Ballfields in...

lynnwoodtoday.com

seattlerefined.com

Stomping Grounds: Abby's 5 favorite spots in Bonney Lake

Welcome to 'Stomping Grounds' — a new series where Seattle Refined staff and colleagues will take you to their hometowns, either where they grew up or currently live. We want this series to show you all the cool places to eat, things to do and places to go in these lovely cities and towns across the Pacific Northwest, so if you've never been, now you'll know! Our first feature is from Abby Luschei, Assistant Editor for Seattle Refined.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
riptidefish.com

Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – July 2022

If you are a Washington Salmon fisher, this is your summer! Across the state, all areas open to salmon fishing are seeing historically high catch rates, Chinook quotas being caught fast, and anglers buzzing around to their favorite fishing haunts, making the summer of 2022 one to remember. Most anglers haven’t seen fishing this good in their recent memory, and we have plenty of summer opportunities to get excited about this year!
SEATTLE, WA
visitseattle.org

The Beach is That Way

Nestled between rippling Puget Sound to the west and laid-back Lake Washington to the east, Seattle sometimes surprises even locals with its sheer wealth and variety of beautiful beaches. With more than 200 miles of shoreline, Seattle offers waterfront fun for every style, from laid-back lawns on Lake Washington with...
SEATTLE, WA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Puyallup, WA — 20 Top Places!

Are you headed to the landlocked city of Puyallup in Washington for a food-filled getaway?. If so, look through this list of your fantastic dining choices that I prepared especially for you!. I gathered all your spectacular options, like fast-food chains serving classic American dishes, cafes selling freshly baked goods,...
PUYALLUP, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Youth Day planned for Ballinger Park July 16

Youth Day at Lake Ballinger is family-friendly environmental event scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16, at Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Dr., in Mountlake Terrace. Learn how to help protect the streams and lakes around you – as well as the people, plants and animals that enjoy them.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
#Pacific Little League
Meghan M. Richter

Goat Lake, off Mountain Loop Highway

My husband and I were just talking about how much we love that trail. Next on my list! (u/fluffy_camaro) Goat lake is amazing. I hiked there a few years back not knowing anything about it, a friend picked it out. It was a pleasant walk in the woods for what felt like forever until it opened up to this view, totally mind blowing. One of my favorite day hikes. (u/Butt_Putnam)
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Washington Restaurant Among The Best Drive-Ins In The U.S.

America has seen some pretty unique trends, especially in the food scene. There was a time when drive-ins reigned supreme and invited crowds of people at all hours of the day, but their glory days have been behind them for years. Luckily, the COVID-19 pandemic has revived the demand for these unique restaurants due to restrictions on indoor and sit-down dining.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Renee’s Closing In Downtown Everett

Word in from the sisters who took over from Renee Quistorf at her clothing store that had been a fixture in downtown Everett since 1994, “we’re moving on”. Here’s the announcement. After six years as owners of Renee’s Clothing on Colby Ave, sisters Sharon Sanford and...
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood council looks ahead with city’s approved 2022-26 Strategic Plan

Expressing excitement for new opportunities and a safer community, Lynnwood City Councilmembers at their Monday, July 11, business meeting unanimously approved the city’s 2022-26 Strategic Plan. During council comments and prior to the plan’s approval, many councilmembers talked about Lynnwood’s potential to continue thriving. “This is a...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Softball
Sports
Tacoma Daily Index

Tacoma and Seattle are among the worst-run cities in the whole country

It’s the kind of headline no one wants to see. But at the same time, it is a surprise to nobody. We in Tacoma are accustomed to bad press. We expect to be negatively portrayed on Seattle-based media companies – or even our own. And even the national...
myeverettnews.com

Changes Mean Everett Sausage Festival Apparently Cancelled

A sad announcement from the boosters of the Everett Sausage Festival posted on social media today…. For 45 years the Everett Sausage Festival have supported catholic education through its yearly Bavarian themed festival. Volunteers from the school and parish created a community event, bringing three generations of families together to celebrate each fall through great food, children’s entertainment, and live music. The combining of our parishes into one created the opportunity to use our Cedar St. property in different ways. Changes must be made to support our new outreach initiatives, unfortunately one of those changes is cancelling our yearly festival so we can commit to helping our community is other ways.
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Demo the latest sound equipment at Lynnwood’s Uberbeatz Studios July 16

Lynnwood’s Uberbeatz Studios is hosting a Demo Day this Saturday, July 16, for customers to test out equipment they’re interested in. The latest amplifiers by Dylan Benedict will be available to demo. Customers will also be able to try out pedals from Fowl Sounds and Spun Loud Effects. Uberbeatz encourages individuals to bring their own guitars to see which equipment best fits their personal preferences.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Near-drowning reported at Martha Lake Monday

A 7-year-old boy was rushed by medics to the hospital after nearly drowning at Martha Lake east of Lynnwood around 5 p.m. Monday. The boy was visiting the lake with his family as part of a group outing. He was under water in the crowded swim area when a bystander came to his aid. The boy was unconscious when bystanders got him to the dock and started CPR. He had a pulse and was breathing when firefighters arrived. The boy was in critical condition when he was transported by a South County Fire medic unit to Providence Hospital in Everett.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Fire rips through South Seattle home

SEATTLE - Fire ripped through a home Tuesday morning in South Seattle causing traffic delays on State Route 509. Authorities said nobody was hurt in the fire but the home was destroyed. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, all lanes of northbound SR 509 closed around 10:00 a.m....
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

20717 NE 181st Place

Bear Creek Front Property! True hidden Gem located at end of private road! Home sits on 2.76-acres w/360 views of NATURE! Surrounding 60-acres are Tax Conservancy for ultimate privacy. Enjoy views of 100-year-old cedars/mature trees, wildlife, etc. from either of two LARGE Decks. Watch salmon swim up 20' of Bear Creek in the fall. Or complete projects in a Permitted detached 30'x36' Workshop w/200-amp service. Fully featured Quite & Private home has 5 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms w/updated kitchen, new flooring, fresh paint, newer windows, circular drive w/RV parking, generator hook-up, a fenced yard for pets & More. No HOA. Outside RTA. Award winning Northshore Schools. Mins away from Redmond, Woodinville, Wineries. Yet feels like a World Away!
WOODINVILLE, WA

