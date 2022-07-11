ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Convicted killer of former LSU basketball player found dead in prison

By Michael Scheidt
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7dbQ_0gbfmCrd00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An inmate died inside the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday night.

Dyteon Simpson, 23, was found to be unresponsive around 8 p.m. and declared dead later in the evening.

Simpson was recently sentenced to life in prison for the murder of former LSU basketball player, Wayde Sims.

Simpson was in an inmate line when the discovery was made and “medical staff responded and rendered aid,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary toxicology report from the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office indicated the possible presence of Fentanyl in Simpson’s body.

Investigators are awaiting the results of the autopsy on Dyteon Simpson before declaring an official cause of death.

EBRSO says the investigation into the passing of Simpson and possible contraband remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Basketball Star's Killer Reportedly Died Sunday Night

A man recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering former LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was found dead of an apparent drug overdose. According to The Advocate's James Finn, via the Associated Press, East Baton Rouge Parish Prison staffers found Dyteon Simpson unresponsive Sunday night. Per sheriff’s spokeswoman Casey...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Drugs suspected in death of LSU basketball star's killer

BATON ROUGE, La. — A man recently sentenced to life in prison for the murder of an LSU basketball star has died from an apparent drug overdose. The Advocate reports, citing authorities in Baton Rouge, that Dyteon Simpson, 23, was found unresponsive about 8 p.m. Sunday at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Staffers were unable to revive him and he was later pronounced dead, sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Perkins Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a convenience store and gas station overnight on Perkins Rd. Officers responded to a Shell/Circle K location at 3375 Perkins Rd. at approximately 1:25 a.m. A shooting victim was located and subsequently taken to a local...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Murder#Basketball Player#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFB

Teen shot on Washington Avenue Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting sent a teenager to the hospital. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. on July 12 in the 2500 block of Washington Avenue, off of Plank Road. Police have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Baton Rouge pro-life clinic reportedly vandalized

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti was found on the outside of the Woman’s New Life Clinic. The local clinic is calling it an attack and the messages left on the building include those listed below:. “1312”. “ACAB”. “All Cops Are Bastards”. “abortion is a right”. Allison Millet,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man arrested for waving knife during domestic disturbance

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after brandishing a knife during a domestic disturbance in Assumption Parish on Saturday. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4400 block of LA 30 for a domestic complaint. Deputies interviewed the parties involved. As a result, James Tilly Jones, 47, was arrested for threatening people with a knife.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 7/4 to 7/10

BOND REVOKED – BOND REVOKED. 14:108 – RESISTING AN OFFICER (MISD) BROWN, JASON 38 12349 HOMEPORT DR, MAUREPAS, LA 70449. HALEY, HERNANDO 43 3502 RED BUD LN, SHREVEPORT, LA 71104. CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. LEWIS, DONALD SR 44 2086 CHURCH LN, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:43.1 –...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Four-Star RB Target Kaleb Jackson To Announce College Commitment Tuesday

Four-star LSU running back target Kaleb Jackson will be announcing his college commitment on Tuesday. The Baton Rouge native (Liberty Magnet) will make his decision public at 10:30am with an announcement at his high school. The 5-11, 200-pound prospect is rated the No. 6 running back in the country for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy