Edina, MN

Matt Gabrielson of Edina is a Hall of Fame coach

 2 days ago

Usually, hall-of-fame awards are presented to high school coaches late in their careers, but Edina girls cross country coach Matt Gabrielson is an exception.

With four state championships already, the 44-year-old Gabrielson, who has coached the Hornet girls since 2011, will join Minnesota’s coaching elite at a ceremony in early August. He has been elected to the Minnesota High School Cross Country Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame.

“When I got the call, I asked, ‘Are you sure? I haven’t been doing this very long,’” Gabrielson said. “Minnesota has so many great high school cross country coaches. And I have met a lot of them. It’s surreal to see myself in a group that includes people like Bill Miles, Jerry Popp, Ross Flemming, Bob Rogness, Mike Harris, Jim Rovn, Ed Bauman and Jane Reimer-Morgan.”

Reimer-Morgan, head coach of the Minnetonka High girls cross country team, nominated Gabrielson for the hall of fame. She said, “I have competed against Matt’s teams since he became head girls coach at Edina. He does an outstanding job with his girls, as his record shows. They always come on at just the right time of the season. Matt is extremely humble and extremely knowledgeable ... a great coach and a great human being.”

Edina has twice won back-to-back state team titles during Gabrielson’s career. They won in 2015 and 2016 and again in 2019 and 2021. There was no State Meet in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, but that was another year in which Edina may have had the best team.

How does Gabrielson succeed year after year?

“First, all of our girls are really committed to the sport,” he said. “And they love the process of getting better. Girls with all sorts of ability levels come out for the team. We emphasize a singular commitment to getting better every day. That carries over into other aspects of life.”

When Gabrielson took over from former coach Kathleen Morgan, he inherited a program that was thriving in terms of numbers.

“Kathleen created the culture, and we have continued to honor her philosophy of welcoming everybody into the program,” Gabrielson said.

One of Gabrielson’s strengths as a coach is incorporating the ideas from other coaches. Minnetonka’s Reimer-Morgan has been helpful in this regard along with retired coaches including Bill Miles (Wayzata boys), Jeff Lindlief (Eden Prairie boys and girls) and Dave Emmans (Wayzata girls).

Jamie Kirkpatrick, Edina High’s boys cross country coach, has been Gabrielson’s closest mentor since 2011. “I learned so much from Jamie,” Gabrielson said. “In cross country, it’s not just the end result that’s important. It’s mostly about getting better and creating conditions that make it fun for your athletes. Jamie gets a lot of the credit for the success of our girls program. I can always bounce my ideas off of him.”

Edina’s boys and girls teams have one thing in common - they love coming to practice each day and crave the workouts, no matter how difficult they might be.

Gabrielson’s quest to make hard work fun carries over into his classroom teaching. He works with fourth- and fifth-grade students at Edina’s Highlands Elementary.

Looking back on his formative years, competition prepared Gabrielson to become the coach he is today.

He was a four-sport letterman in high school while growing up in a small town in Iowa. He became a track All-American at Drake University in Des Moines.

In the years leading up to his coaching career, he had his greatest success.

Gabrielson made the top eight at 5,000 meters during the 2008 U.S. Olympic trials at historic Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus. A year later, he ran for Team USA at the World Marathon Championships in Berlin, Germany. His highlight in 2011 was placing sixth at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth with a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes.

“I was nervous before every race in high school,” Gabrielson said. “But I am more nervous waiting for the gun to go off as a high school coach.”

Gabrielson loves the team aspect of high school cross country and how the girls have to work together to win a championship. “Cross country is a team sport more than anything,” he said. Fans have seen that so many times. One of a team’s best runners might have an off day, so someone else has a chance to come through.

In addition to the mentors he has had in coaching, Gabrielson admires the coaches on his staff at Edina - Lynn Sosnowski, Jessica McKenna, Andrea Loger, Tara Wagner, Sarah Downey and Sara Elliott, along with boys assistant coach Tom Gatyas.

On the home front, Gabrielson said it helps that his wife Julie understands his passion for coaching.

“Julie was a state champion in South Dakota,” he said. “And she knows that this is what I really want to do. When Minnesota girls made the switch from 4K to 5K races, Julie helped me realize that the change was needed. She was right. The girls were able to adapt.”

The Gabrielsons have three children. “At some point, hopefully, I will be able to coach my two daughters,” Matt said.

As he looks to the future, Gabrielson sees more success in the offing for Edina girls cross country. By the way, he is also head boys track coach for the Hornets.

“The captains our team elects every year are good about welcoming new girls to the team,” he said. “They want to keep the legacy going.”

