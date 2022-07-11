L.Q. Jones, Member Of Peckinpah’s Posse Dies at 94

L.Q. Jones had died at the age of 94.

L.Q. Jones, best known as a character actor in many Westerns, has died. He was 94 years old and died of natural causes at his home in Hollywood Hills. His grandson, Erté deGarces confirmed the news.

Jones’ career spanned over five decades. His best-known roles were ranch hand, Andy Belden, on The Virginian over eight years, Hang ‘Em High (1968), The Wild Bunch (1969), and Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid (1973).

WARNER BROTHERS PRESENTS: CHEYENNE, L.Q. Jones, 1955-56. ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

In the ’90s, he appeared in Casino (1995), The Edge (1997), and The Mask of Zorro (1998), among others. Jones also directed, co-wrote, and produced a comedy called A Boy and His Dog in 1975. Prior to acting, he was born in Texas and grew up in the rodeo culture, so making Westerns was truly second nature to him.

WARNER BROTHERS PRESENTS: CHEYENNE, from left: L.Q. Jones, Clint Walker, 1955-56. ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jones served in the U.S. Navy and studied law at the University of Texas. After college, he moved to Nicaragua to purchase a ranch that produced beans, corn, and dairy. However, it didn’t work out and he ended up moving to Hollywood to pursue a career in acting. Born Justice Ellis McQueen Jr., he changed his stage name to L.Q. Jones after his first character that he played.

THE PATRIOT, L.Q. Jones, 1998, ©New City Releasing/courtesy Everett Collection

His college roommate was Fess Parker. He explained, “Fess encouraged me to come out and drew me a map on the back of a laundry-shirt stuffing showing how to get to the studio. Within two days of arriving, I had the part of [Pvt.] L.Q. Jones in Battle Cry and probably would never have been in the business had it not been for Fess.”

A PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION, L.Q. Jones, 2006. ©Picturehouse/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jones’ final role was in 2006’s A Prairie Home Companion. He is survived by his children, Randy, Steve, Mindy, and grandchildren.