Missing child Waldy Raber found dead in Virginia pond

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. -- A six-year-old boy reported missing Sunday in Buckingham County, Virginia was found dead Monday morning in a pond on the property where he was last seen.

Landon “Waldy” Raber was non-verbal and lived with autism, according to the AWARE Foundation.

A large search party that included Virginia State Police, Buckingham volunteer firefighters, and sheriff deputies from multiple counties looked for the child Sunday into Monday.

"While this was not the outcome anyone was wanting or expecting, we’d like to thank everyone who was involved with searching all evening and all night," the Buckingham County Department of Emergency Services posted on social media. "Please keep the family in your thoughts, and respect their privacy during this difficult time."

