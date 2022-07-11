Miles Teller says he's down to do another 'Top Gun' movie if Tom Cruise is

Tom Cruise was allegedly dumped by his Mission: Impossible co-star, Hayley Atwell for the second time in a row. In its July 4 issue, Globe claimed that Cruise has been unlucky in love ever since his divorce from Katie Holmes.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
While dad Tom Cruise is breaking box office records this summer for Top Gun: Maverick, son Connor Cruise has mostly stayed out of the spotlight — until now. The 27-year-old Florida-based child of Cruise ,and ex-wife Nicole Kidman, made a rare appearance on the West Coast on Wednesday night.
When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
Demi Moore is taking her romantic relationship to the next level, introducing her boyfriend Daniel Humm to her fans and followers on social media! The 59-year-old Hollywood star shared some special moments on Instagram with the 46-year-old Swiss chef and author.
The actress posted the first photos with...
Paris Hilton is dating Tom Cruise. Not really, but it certainly looks like it.
In a new video, Hilton and a skilled Tom Cruise impersonator dressed up for a film premiere, with both of them discussing how the news of their relationship would break the world.
RELATED:...
Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise may be flying high as his new movie breaks box office records, but down on earth, he’s currently selling one of his homes. As it turns out, the iconic actor is putting his beautiful Colorado home on the market. Tucked away in the mountains, the massive Telluride estate is up for grabs. Yet, it’ll cost you a pretty penny.
Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.
Tom Cruise has been spotted with a new mystery woman at Adele's concert in Hyde Park, London on Friday. Mission Impossible star was seen with the mystery brunette at the park. The Maverick actor was spotted walking with the unknown woman, who wore a pink sweater and flared trousers.
The career of Clint Eastwood has spanned decades with him starring in movies ranging from Dirty Harry to Unforgiven. He has enjoyed massive success and continues to do so. It might lead some movie stars to get the “big head” and think the world revolves around them. Apparently, this is not the case for our man Clint. One of his daughters pulled back the curtain on her father’s private life.
Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.
Click here to read the full article. Sabrina Carpenter is typing letters to people she’ll probably never deliver — but with “Vicious,” she hits the blue “send” button… expeditiously.
After announcing the release of her album Emails I Can’t Send, out July 15, the pop singer dropped the single, offering fans a second taste of the record. And in the hook-laden kiss off, she doesn’t hold back.
“You’re lucky I’m a private person. I’ve quietly carried your burden,” she sings. “Everyone thinks you’re an angel, but shit I’d probably use different wording.”
The track is aimed at a former lover — she notably dated...
Tom Cruise is undoubtedly on top of the world after his Top Gun: Maverick became a box-office smash when it kicked off the summer movie season. The handsome movie star, who will be turning 60 years young in one week, was spotted exiting a private helicopter in London on Friday, June 24. Flashing his megawatt smile and flexing his bulging biceps, Tom rocked a light blue polo shirt and pair of dark denim pants while he made his way through the airport carrying a backpack.
Ben Affleck, 49, got himself into an unfortunate situation when he let his 10-year-old son, Samuel, get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini at a dealership in Los Angeles on June 26. After Sam hopped into the front seat of the $225,000 luxury vehicle, which was running, he put it in reverse, causing it to roll back and hit a parked BMW. Now, a source close to Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, has revealed how she feels about the ordeal.
