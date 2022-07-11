ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Arson Detectives Investigating Early Morning Fire In Elwood Park, Baltimore Firefighter Injured

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtVC5_0gbfkzkI00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking into the possibility that someone deliberately set fire to a house in Elwood Park on Monday, according to authorities.

Baltimore’s firefighters were sent to extinguish a house fire n the 600 block of North Robinson Street as the sun was rising, according to the local firefighter’s union.

Pictures made public by the union show that firefighters found a plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

They also found flames pouring out of a two-story home, per the pictures.

One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries while battling the blaze, according to union officials.

All of the occupants inside of the house were able to safely escape the fire, union officials said.

Following the fire, the Baltimore Police Department dispatched arson detectives and a forensics team to the fire site “to investigate a possible arson,” according to a police department spokesperson.

Detectives are investigating whether the fire is related to any of the weekend violence in that part of town, the spokesperson said.

Comments / 1

 

NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Victim Trapped In Machinery On Baltimore Block (DEVELOPING)

Baltimore firefighters were on the scene of an accident where a civilian trapped in machinery. The victim became trapped on the 3200 block of Fait Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the Baltimore Fire Department. The victim's condition is currently unknown and they are reportedly awaiting medical transport. This...
Shore News Network

Man Shot Dead in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Randolph and Martell Avenues in Dundalk Monday morning. “When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” according to investigators. The victim was pronounced deceased when he arrived at a local area hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police search for suspect who drove stolen SUV into DC church

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a driver who drove a reportedly stolen SUV into a church building in Southeast D.C. Officers were called to the 5300 block of C Street Southeast around midnight. Once on scene they found an SUV had slammed into the building, but the driver was not located. Police believe the driver took off on foot following the crash. Police have not been able to locate the driver.
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

