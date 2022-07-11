ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Hone your golf skills at CitySwing's brand new DC location

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article7NewsDC — Brian van de Graaff visited CitySwing's new location...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Washington Restaurant Among The Best Drive-Ins In The U.S.

America has seen some pretty unique trends, especially in the food scene. There was a time when drive-ins reigned supreme and invited crowds of people at all hours of the day, but their glory days have been behind them for years. Luckily, the COVID-19 pandemic has revived the demand for these unique restaurants due to restrictions on indoor and sit-down dining.
SEATTLE, WA
InsideHook

A Hotel Insider on DC’s Best Spots

This is Concierge Confidential, a series in which we learn about a city’s best-kept secrets from people who specialize in exactly that: long-serving concierges from the best hotels in town. The venerable Hay-Adams Hotel in Washington, D.C., has seen it all since it began life as the next-door homes...
WASHINGTON, DC
fsrmagazine.com

AC Hotel Washington DC Capitol Hill Navy Yard Names Angela Rose Executive Chef

AC Hotel Washington DC Capitol Hill Navy Yard announced the appointment of new Executive Chef Angela Rose. Chef Rose will lead Smoke & Mirrors, the luxurious rooftop bar boasting city views, the AC Lounge, the first-floor bar serving craft cocktails and Spanish-inspired tapas, and the AC Kitchen, where guests can enjoy European-inspired breakfast.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
thedcpost.com

Best Pool and Billiard Halls in Washington DC: Play Pool, Meet New People

Playing pool is a perfect pastime to blow off some steam after a stressful day at work. Here are the best pool halls in Washington DC in our opinion. Founded in 1993, DC’s favorite neighborhood basement bar offers pool tables and shuffleboard, as well as arcade games and board games like Battleship, Big Buck Hunter Pro, chess, darts, Golden Tee, vintage multi cade — Pac Man, Galaga, and Astroids –, Trivial Pursuit, Yahtzee, and many more. You can bring in your own food and order your drink off their draft menu.
WASHINGTON, DC
chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: Playing at Watkins Regional Park

Are you looking for a fun place to explore with a little bit of everything? There’s no place like Watkins Regional Park for fun family activities, including a Wizard of Oz playground, miniature train, and the Old Maryland Farm. Our very own Deena Dino was spotted here last week! Have you been following her on her adventures to enter the contest and win cool prizes? Enter here to guess where she is this week!
Fast Company

The shockingly fun amenity on the roof of Capital One’s headquarters

Eleven stories up, on a rooftop at the corporate campus of one of America’s biggest banks, grown adults are playing miniature golf. They may have a tiki drink or two. And they’re probably putting over par. They’re at Perch Putt, an 18-hole mini-golf course complete with bright green...
TYSONS, VA
Washingtonian.com

Pioneering Filipino Restaurant Bad Saint Has Closed

In its hey day, diners lined up down the block, hours before opening, for a taste of the modern Filipino cooking at Bad Saint. But two and a half years after the pandemic first shut down its tiny dining room, the Columbia Heights restaurant served its last meal on Saturday, July 9.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hone#Cityswing
ourcommunitynow.com

Mule-Drawn Canal Boat Rides Return to Great Falls Tavern

If you’re looking for a fun activity this weekend, try a ride down the C&O Canal. After more than a two-year hiatus, the canal boat is up and running for the summer at the Great Falls Tavern Visitor Center. The boat was taken out of the water in early 2019 to have wood replaced and get a new paint job and rides were offered sporadically during the pandemic.
GREAT FALLS, VA
WJLA

MedSpa Monday: Inside S+P Medspa

Good Morning Washington is kicking off a new Medspa Monday series with the award-winning S+P MedSpa, which was recently voted best medspa *and best plastic surgery practice in DC Magazine for a second year in a row. Dr. Michael Somenek is a board-certified facial plastic surgeon and Dr. Troy Pittman...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

GALLERY | Storms produce beautiful sunrises over DMV skies

WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News viewers captured some phenomenal sunset photos across the DMV Tuesday evening as serve storms moved out of the area. The mixture of stormy clouds, lightning, thunder and the sun setting turned skies bright orange and red. View the gallery above to see the breathtaking photos!
WASHINGTON, DC
Pizza Marketplace

Pupatella opens 6th location in Fairfax, Virginia

Pupatella has opened its sixth unit, located in Fairfax, Virginia. The restaurant is situated in the retail and entertainment district of Mosaic, according to a press release. This latest opening is the first in a string of developments for the brand, which includes another opening in West Springfield, Virginia, later this month. A new lease has also bee signed in Chantilly, Virginia.
FAIRFAX, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
alxnow.com

Ted’s Bulletin coming to Carlyle Neighborhood near Wegman’s

Americana restaurant Ted’s Bulletin and the off-shot Sidekick Bakery are coming to the Carlyle Crossing’s development in the eponymous Carlyle neighborhood, Washington Business Journal first reported. Carlyle Crossing is a mixed-use development near the Eisenhower Metro station anchored by a Wegmans Food Market that opened in May. The...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
travelawaits.com

8 Can’t-Miss Experiences In One Of Washington, D.C.’s Underrated Neighborhoods

Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. On any afternoon, strolling down D.C.’s U Street surrounds you with three distinctive sounds: 14th and U, the rhythm of hard bop and swing; 12th and U, the nostalgia of 1960s and 1970s soul; and 7th and U, the infectious Go-Go sound of the 1990s. All three are part of the bigger story of U Street’s beginnings and where it is today.
WASHINGTON, DC
travelawaits.com

7 Best Stops In Washington, D.C. With Your Teenage Grandchildren

A skip-gen trip skips the middle generation and doesn’t include them on the journey. Typically, the trip consists of one or both grandparents and one or more grandchildren. When my granddaughter turned 16, we decided it was time to take a weeklong trip just the two of us, our first skip-gen trip. This excursion has fond memories as we explored our mutual interests together.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Amtrak launches new, cost-effective roundtrip between DC and Roanoke

WASHINGTON (7News) — Amtrak is increasing its ridership for Virginians with new daily roundtrip routes between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke, Virginia. The growth of the passenger rail will allow people in the Commonwealth to travel from Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the nation’s capital. With a 7.8% increase...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Dolphin sighted in James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A dolphin photographed in the James River on July 6 spread across social media, with hundreds voicing questions and concerns. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources took to Facebook to address the situation with some information from Alexander M. Costidis, Ph.D., a senior scientist at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy