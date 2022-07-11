ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

New TN law increases penalties for unlicensed daycares, mentally abusive workers

By Chelsea Beimfohr
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463M3E_0gbfk5qD00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In July 2021, state investigators said an East Tennessee woman was running an unlicensed daycare facility in Hamblen County .

Investigators counted 36 children in her care and 23 of them crammed into a single-car garage for most of the day.

But under state law at the time, that daycare owner wasn’t criminally charged because she hadn’t physically hurt any of the kids.

The laws that went into effect in Tennessee on July 1, 2022

G.A. Hardaway (D-Memphis) co-sponsored HB 2583 which became law on July 1. He explained that now the penalty for running an unlicensed daycare facility in Tennessee has increased from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E felony.

“This will kick in and provide this layer of protection for the children who might be abused and might not be able to communicate it effectively,” Hardaway said.

Daycare workers face the same consequence if they are found to be mentally or emotionally abusing kids, too.

New Tennessee law to crack down on unlicensed nursing homes

“We definitely want to keep our children from having to endure that psychological-emotional abuse because that’s the most serious age for development,” Hardaway said.

Hardaway added the new law better protects Tennessee children and sets them up for a brighter future.

“If we start them off right, then we’ve got more of a chance to successfully help that child to navigate all the way through K-12, through higher education, if they so chose, and become productive citizens,” Hardaway said.

The law went into effect July 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Child care reimbursements increase 20% in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Human Services is increasing child care reimbursement rates by 20 percent for providers under the Child Care Certificate Program. “We applaud the Tennessee Department of Human Services for increasing child care reimbursement rates so significantly,” said Blair Taylor, president and CEO of the Tennesseans for Quality Early […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Nursing Homes#East Tennessee#Emotional Abuse#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Education#Wkrn#Hb 2583
WATE

Woman missing out of KY may be in Grainger County, TN

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — The Bell County, Ky. Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday night issued a Golden Alert for a 22-year-old Kentucky woman with a mental disability whom they believe might be in the Bean Station, Tenn. area. A Golden Alert is a public notification for a missing adult...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Maryville man want contractor to return his money

A Maryville man who won a civil lawsuit against a heating and air contractor has yet to collect any money. The court ordered the contractor to pay nearly $3,000 after a police investigation found fraud had been committed.
MARYVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamblen County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
County
Hamblen County, TN
WATE

Investigators seek missing teen from Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a missing teen who could be in McMinn County after she was last seen nearly one month ago in Knoxville. Breonna Gardner, 17, ran away from Lake Brook Academy in Knoxville on Thursday, June 16 with another...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

East TN organizations helping people reach a 720 credit score on 7/20

Leaders from Blount County are joining efforts across East Tennessee to help people reach credit scores leading to financial sustainability. East Tennessee financial professionals and organizations that provide credit counseling programs will hold several courses explaining ways to reach an excellent credit score on July 20 or 7/20.
WJHL

US Army officer charged for illegally hunting on HSAAP property

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A high-ranking field officer at Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) faces several charges after the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) accused him of illegally shooting and killing a deer on U.S. Army land. Court documents outline that Lt. Col. Randolph Carpenter, who is a commander at HSAAP, allegedly hunted down an […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

Sugarlands to host auction for fire department that lost truck in wildfire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sugarlands Distilling Company is giving back to a fire station that helped extinguish a fire at their production facility earlier this year. In April, Northview-Kodak Fire Department lost Engine 44, and another truck, while battling a wildfire in Sevier County. That same engine helped contain a fire that broke out on a loading dock at the new production facility a month earlier.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knox Co. voters in August election to see longest ballot since 2014

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With early voting for the upcoming August Election Day beginning Friday, voters will see a long ballot filled with candidates for up to 61 different contests. A Knox County Election Commission administrator says it’s the longest ballot in Knox County since the August 2014 ballot. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 4.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wcluradio.com

Tenn. man died in encounter with deputies, KSP says

CAVE CITY — A Tennessee man allegedly pointed a firearm toward Barren County deputies before he was killed in an encounter last weekend. A preliminary investigation revealed deputies with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to conduct a welfare check near an address along Paul Clark Road. Police arrived and a subject began to flee, according to a news release.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WATE

WATE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy