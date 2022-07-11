ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleonville, LA

Duo allegedly abused and left children with “deplorable living conditions” in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WL49p_0gbfjx1300

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Delanea R. Settlemyre, 24, of, Indiana and Megan Lee Crawley, 30, of Napoleonville, are behind bars after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation centered around an incident that is said to have taken place on Thursday, May 5.

APSO says, “Uniformed patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3100 block of LA 1 in connection to a potential protective order violation.”

What started out as a protective order violation investigation turned into more after deputies arrived at the home.

“Deputies noted unsuitable living conditions and several children were present,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The children were allegedly not in good condition.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was summoned after “the children displayed signs of injury and neglect,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO says the ensuing DCFS investigation found that two people had left the children in terrible living conditions.

Those two people were identified as Delanea R. Settlemyre and Megan Lee Crawley.

The duo is also accused of abusing the children.

Crawley was arrested a little over one month ago and taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

The 30-year-old is charged with Violation of Protective Orders and 4 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles.

Settlemyre was apprehended in Indiana and extradited to the Assumption Parish Detention Center last week.

The 24-year-old is charged with 4 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles with Force or Violence and 4 counts of Criminal Neglect of Family.

No bond has been set for Delanea R. Settlemyre while bond for Megan Lee Crawley is $112,500.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office on this case.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

APSO arrests suspect in double homicide that left 14-year-old dead

SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is announcing an arrest in connection with a deadly double shooting that happened in March of 2021. Devonte Leblanc, 21, of Sorrento is facing multiple charges after an investigation found that the local man was a suspect in the shooting deaths of Ejon Dabney, 21, and […]
SORRENTO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Baton Rouge Pro-life clinic reportedly vandalized

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti was found on the outside of the Woman’s New Life Clinic. The local clinic is calling it an attack and the messages left on the building include those listed below:. “1312”. “ACAB”. “All Cops Are Bastards”. “abortion is a right”. Allison Millet,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Assumption Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Assumption Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Napoleonville, LA
State
Indiana State
Napoleonville, LA
Crime & Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Six-year-old reportedly bitten by alligator in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials with Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 are urging boaters not to feed alligators. The warning was issued on the same day a six-year-old boy was reportedly bitten by an alligator while with his family on Lake Maurepas. According to The Advocate, the incident occurred Sunday (July 10) afternoon […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Conditions#Violent Crime#Apso#Dcfs
WWL

'This is a club you don't want to be in'

It's been a difficult week for the loved ones of 48-year-old Cassandra Jones. She was shot and killed Monday in the 1400 Block of Iberville Street and her killing was shared as a video on social media. Relatives, who wish to remain nameless, described her as the life of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

50K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy