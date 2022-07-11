ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Financing education for your kids' future: 4 things every parent needs to know

By Calle Ocho News
calleochonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancing education for kids' future is often an afterthought for many parents, but it might be the most important decision you make for your children. 4 ways you can start investing and planning for financing education:. New parents face a lot of firsts while they wait for their new...

calleochonews.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NPR

Dear Life Kit: My husband secretly racked up our credit card bill. Now what?

HAVE A QUESTION YOU WANT TO ASK DEAR LIFE KIT ANONYMOUSLY? SHARE IT HERE. Money is one of the most common reasons couples argue. It's no wonder — money impacts our daily lives and our long-term goals. On top of that, talking about finances can be difficult and emotional — and everyone brings their own perspectives and histories to the conversation.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AOL Corp

When are kids too old for strollers? Experts say there are benefits to making them walk instead

It was only a few weeks ago that the internet expressed big opinions over actress Coco Austin's Instagram post sharing a picture of her 6-year-old daughter, Chanel, who she shares with rapper Ice-T, in a stroller during a vacation to a Caribbean resort. Shortly after, thousands of internet users flocked to the comments and gave their two cents about when kids are too old to be pushed around in strollers by mom and dad.
KIDS
Parents Magazine

Why Some Parents Are Embracing a 'Sleep Divorce'

Have you heard of a sleep divorce? For some couples, sharing a bed means the opposite of a good night's sleep. There's the endless tug-of-war over blankets, snoring, muttering, kicking—you name it. But before letting exhausted crankiness ruin a good relationship, some couples decide to sleep in separate beds, a strategy known as a sleep divorce.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Miami, FL
Slate

My In-Laws Constantly Criticize My Parenting

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. We recently made a trip to visit my in-laws. The whole time, it seemed like they were criticizing my parenting. A lot of it was unintentional, I realize. For example, we took the kids to the pool, and I was watching them swim while my MIL and the rest of the adults in the family were chatting or reading. But every 20 minutes or so, she would suddenly rush over to the pool to check on the grandkids. If one of them was off in the bathroom or otherwise not in her sight, she’d freak out and yell “Where is ___?!?” It was like she felt that SHE was the one watching them swim instead of me, and she kept talking about how hard and stressful it was to keep track of them. Except … she wasn’t! I was!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Financial Literacy#Financial Security
Distractify

Teacher Praised After Telling Parents They Won’t Tutor Their Kids Who Went on Vacation

Consistency is key to achieving excellence in any discipline. Want to become a top athlete? Don't miss practice and make sure that you're present and ready to work every second of practice. Want to be recognized for great work while at work? Consistently meet or beat deadlines and constantly put forth solutions to long-standing problems so you become an invaluable asset.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motherly

You have every right to set boundaries with your kids’ grandparents

Grandparents serve as an amazing addition to the village that helps you raise your children. It can be a blessing when they step in to help you navigate parenthood, take the kids off your hands while you go out for a date night, or simply spoil their grandchildren with love. But most times, setting boundaries with grandparents is necessary to your well-being as a parent and to your family values overall—and it is also OK.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marketplace.org

Why it’s important to talk with your kids about money

Summer is here, but the economic headlines aren’t taking a break. If your kids are home from school and have been asking questions about the economic news they’re hearing, you should try to give them some answers. But if you’re wondering what to actually tell them, well, Marketplace has you covered.
KIDS
Fatherly

How To Teach ‘Stranger Danger’ With Facts Instead Of Fear

Teaching a kid about “stranger danger” isn’t as simple as telling them strangers are bad and calling it a day. In fact, the idea of stranger danger is vastly overblown: The majority of child abductions and sexual abuse cases are committed not by strangers, but by people in a child’s life — and most missing children are not kidnapped but have run away from home. Child safety experts recommend a more comprehensive approach that goes beyond stranger danger — one that teaches children to recognize suspicious behaviors regardless of the context.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy