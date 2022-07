Penguins at a zoo in Japan have been caught on camera turning their beaks up at the cheaper fish being offered to them. The Hakone-en Aquarium, home to over 30,000 individual animals, began feeding its marine life cheaper food in the face of huge inflation and price rises in Japan. However, the animals don't seem to like the budget options on offer. In a video from ANN News, the king penguins can be seen turning their beaks away from their new menu options, and the otters are shown to sniff the fish before running away.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO