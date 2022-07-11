ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

North Carolina has seen a 51.4% increase in gas prices since last year

By Stacker
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wu0D6_0gbficlF00

NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline broke records repeatedly during the first two weeks of May, according to the American Automobile Association .

AAA is a privately held not-for-profit national member association and service organization with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s nationwide survey on gas prices found that, as of May 16, 2022, nearly every state has passed the $4 per gallon price.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Gas price fluctuations — up 30.8% per gallon in the U.S. from one year ago — are felt on a personal level, but they’re often influenced by sudden events and major policy shifts across the country and world. Natural disasters like hurricanes that shut down refineries along the Gulf of Mexico — where roughly half of America’s crude oil is processed — can drive prices up almost immediately.

As during the First Gulf War with Iraq in 1990-91 or with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, military conflicts involving oil-producing countries can also cause ripple effects worldwide.

Gas prices and ‘demand destruction’

The cost of crude oil, set by global supply and demand, is the country’s most significant determinant for gas prices. Currently, high seasonal demand, rebounding travel in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, weak domestic output, and international sanctions against Russia—a massive player in the global oil market—are all contributing to ever-increasing prices at the pump.

Route-planning app Routific examined AAA data to see how gas prices have changed in every state over the past year, including in our nation’s capital in response to global events. States on the East Coast have seen the most painful price increases at the pump.

Keep reading below to see how your state has been impacted, or check out national trends here .

North Carolina by the numbers

– Regular gas price increase since July 2021: +51.4% (+$1.49 per gallon)
– Midgrade gas price increase since July 2021: +47.2% (+$1.54 per gallon)
– Premium gas price increase since July 2021: +43.0% (+$1.55 per gallon)
– Diesel gas price increase since July 2021: +78.0% (+$2.44 per gallon)

Curious which states have seen the largest gas price hikes? Read on to find out.

States with the largest gas price increases since last year

#1. Arizona: +63.6% regular gas price increase since July 2021 (+$1.98 per gallon)
#2. Massachusetts: +59.7% regular gas price increase since July 2021 (+$1.80 per gallon)
#3. New Hampshire: +59.4% regular gas price increase since July 2021 (+$1.77 per gallon)
#4. Vermont: +59.4% regular gas price increase since July 2021 (+$1.80 per gallon)
#5. Missouri: +59.0% regular gas price increase since July 2021 (+$1.66 per gallon)

This story originally appeared on Routific and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 5

Related
Alissa Rose

Stimulus check is back: $200 could hit every North Carolina licensed driver.

As we all know, consumers from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising in North Carolina compared to the previous year. So, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in North Carolina could receive another stimulus check.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#The Gulf Of Mexico#Refineries#Aaa#Qc News Alerts
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in North Carolina

As we all know, North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in America because it is the most preferred tourist destination for people living in the country and visitors. In addition, the warming climate, beaches, and the beautiful rolling mountains of North Carolina are some of the most frequented places in the state.
Alina Andras

Five Most Charming Towns in North Carolina

If you've ever been to North Carolina you definitely know that this state has so, so much to offer. From stunning beaches, and breathtaking mountain views, to plenty of charming and rich in history towns that are waiting to be discovered. And if you've never been to North Carolina before, then you should definitely add it to your list. It's a great holiday destination for both families traveling with children of all ages, as well as for young people looking to have some fun with their friends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Iraq
The Atlantic

North Carolina Is a Warning

The ad that signaled the coming catastrophe for democracy in North Carolina appeared just four days before the November 2012 election. As the ad opened, a woman’s voice wondered aloud whether voters “can trust Sam Ervin IV to be a fair judge.” Ervin, captured in black and white, looks shifty, moving his eyes back and forth before turning his head suddenly as if he is on the run. Ervin and his family, the ad announced, had donated to the campaign of the former Democratic governor, and later convicted felon, Mike Easley. The camera lingers on Ervin’s face as the ad explains that he went on to get a $100,000 state job; the portrait could be mistaken for a mug shot, were it not for his suit and tie.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

After months of promising lower gas prices, Biden gives up

With people rightly fuming at the pump over record-high gas prices, President Joe Biden recently announced his latest plan for fighting inflation, including elevated prices at the pump. But after months of failed promises that his administration’s actions would yield lower gas prices, he admitted that “we’re not going to be able to click a switch” and “bring down the cost of gasoline.”
POTUS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy