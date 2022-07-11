Non-profit offering free virtual workshop to women in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A free virtual workshop will be available to women in Fort Smith starting this week.

According to a press release, the national nonpartisan nonprofit She Should Run announced today that its new, two-part virtual series, “Power In Purpose” will kick off on Thursday, July 14, and conclude on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

She Should Run says the free event is designed to help all women utilize the knowledge gained from their own experiences and uncover various pathways to leadership.

“Women are not a monolith – each woman is driven by interests, frustrations, and experiences that often connect to ideas and systems larger than herself. She Should Run was founded on the belief that democracy only stands to benefit from the unique experiences women bring to leadership. Join us for a conversation designed to jumpstart your own potential. Learn more and reserve your spot today!” said Erica Teti-Zilinskas, director of communications.

To register for the workshop, click here.