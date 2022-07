OSGOOD, IN — Karley Bushhorn was named Miss Ripley County 2022 at Sunday night’s pageant at the Damm Theater in Osgood. “I was so surprised. It means so much. All of these girls are wonderful and they’ve done such a great job. And it’s been so much fun meeting everyone and I cannot wait to represent Ripley County in the best way I can,” Bushhorn said.

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO