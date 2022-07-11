Six matches announced for AEW Dark: Elevation

Liv Morgan (c) -300 (1/3) The Street Profits +250 (5/2) Bobby Lashley (c) -250 (2/5) Not included were the odds for potential matches featuring “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Carmella, and Becky Lynch, as well as The Miz and Logan Paul, as these matches have not yet been made official. Belair seems to be feuding with both Carmella and Lynch at the same time, but there’s been no formal announcement as to what a SummerSlam match involving the three will look like. Similarly, while a match between Miz and Paul has been teased, it’s unclear if it will be a singles match between the two, or a tag match also featuring Tommaso Ciampa and AJ Styles. Paul is expected to confront The Miz on the next episode of “Raw.”
