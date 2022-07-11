Six matches announced for AEW Dark: Elevation

Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships back in mid-May days after they walked out of Monday Night Raw over booking disputes. The two were suspended indefinitely and reports of them potentially leaving the company have been popping up ever since, but their tag titles have seemingly been left in limbo. WWE announced at the same time as their suspensions that the company would be crowning new champions via a tournament in the near future, but the announcement for one never came. It was soon reported that the idea for the tournament had been scrapped.

WWE ・ 23 HOURS AGO