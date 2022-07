Columbia Police confirm an adult female was shot overnight in the 2100 block of Doris drive in north Columbia. She was treated by CPD officers on-scene, but declined to be transported to a hospital for her gunshot wound. The incident happened at about 3 am, and ABC-17’s Ben Fein reports the victim’s home was also struck by gunfire. Fein reports the home’s glass front door is completely shattered, struck by multiple bullets.

