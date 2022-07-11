ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Father turns son in to police after shooting at Memphis AutoZone

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHNge_0gbfhwCk00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of shooting a man in the head is behind bars after his father turned him in to police.

Memphis police told WHBQ that a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head at an AutoZone in the city. A witness told police that the gunman got into a white truck and drove away, along with a silver Chevy Tahoe.

Police said that David Asua Jr.’s father was home when Asua came inside, panicked, and said there had been a shooting at the AutoZone, WHBQ reported. Asua Jr. packed some clothes and left, according to an affidavit obtained by WHBQ.

Police told WHBQ that Asua’s father then found him, and brought him to police at the AutoZone.

Asua is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon, WHBQ reported.

Police did not comment on the victim’s condition, or offer a possible motive for the shooting.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Armed men carjack woman at Memphis apartments, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men after a woman had her car stolen at gunpoint from an apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to police, a woman was at the Champaign Place Apartments in Parkway Village when two men approached her around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.
WREG

Neighbor stops burglars who break into hospital-bound woman’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged after he broke into a woman’s Orange Mound home while she was in the hospital Monday morning. Norman Griffin said he called police after seeing a strange car pull into the driveway of the woman’s home in the 2600 block of Barron Avenue Griffin said when officers arrived, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Mighty 990

Gang of Smash and Grabbers Ransack Memphis Macy’s

The once upscale Oak Court Mall in Memphis has been hit by a gang of smash-and-grab criminals in a war-torn city run by progressive Democrats. Memphis police say as many as eight suspects hit the jewelry counter at Macy’s Tuesday around 7 p.m. They broke the glass in display...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Brothers charged after shooting, killing teen in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two brothers are facing serious charges after a teen was shot and killed in Horn Lake, Mississippi over the weekend. Horn Lake Police say Ryan Turberville, 17, was found shot multiple times in the 3100 block of Edenshire Lane on Sunday after 10 p.m. He succumbed to his injuries before officers arrived. Police […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Autozone#Murder#Violent Crime#Memphis Autozone#Whbq#Cox Media Group
WHNT News 19

Marshals capture fugitive during operation in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Dozens have been arrested for the most violent crimes in the Mid-South, and WREG got an exclusive look at how the U.S. Marshals Service tracked down some of those fugitives during a special operation. “We launched Operation North Star, which is a department of justice...
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for puppy-knapper who reportedly stole dog worth $5,500

Police are looking for a man who is responsible for stealing a puppy worth $5,500. The Memphis police reached out to the public on Tuesday asking for help in finding a man they say went into a Memphis pet store on July 1 and requested a look at a Doberman Pincher puppy that was for sale in the store. When he was given the puppy, the accused thief then fled the store on Giacosa Place in the Wolfchase area with the puppy in his arms.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Construction worker struck in hit-and-run in Hernando

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A construction worker was hit by a white Chevy Silverado that left the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 51 near Kapik road. Hernando police found the Silverado and made a traffic stop. The driver John Mckee was arrested Tuesday, and he was charged with...
HERNANDO, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man dead in Raleigh shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in a Sunday shooting. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Brockcrest Cove. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police also...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Teenager shot to death, brothers arrested

Two men are being held in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Horn Lake. The victim was found shot to death with officers arrived at a residence in the 3100 block of Edenshire Lane about 10:15 p.m. Sunday night, July 10. Police say 17-year-old Ryan Turberville was found dead when they arrived, the victim of several gunshot wounds.
HORN LAKE, MS
actionnews5.com

Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing almost 25 pounds of marijuana. Police executed a search warrant on Craig Street in Covington on July 5. During the search, the SWAT team arrested Monique Campbell, as she attempted to flee with narcotics, police say.
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Trash bin burglars get away with cigarettes, cash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for four suspects who stole cigarettes and cash from an East Memphis gas station. Memphis Police say on June 26 around 3 a.m., four men pulled up to the BP gas station on Park Avenue and broke into the business with a sledgehammer and crowbars. Surveillance video shows the thieves […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in North Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis. The shooting happened early Monday morning in the 1300 block of Stonewall Street. Memphis Fire confirmed they received a call at 12:51 a.m. The man was rushed to Regional One. His condition was not...
MEMPHIS, TN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
113K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy