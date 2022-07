The marker, found in blood samples, could help doctors identify people with long COVID who are most likely to benefit from new treatment. Over two years since COVID-19 first spread across the world, scientists are just scratching the surface of what is known about the lingering effects of the virus. Perhaps the most prominent aftereffect is long COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 or PASC. Last month, data released by the federal government showed that nearly one in five people who once reported a positive COVID case are currently experiencing symptoms of long COVID.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO